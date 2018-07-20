Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Ex-Steeler James Harrison: Belichick better, more disciplined than Tomlin

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, July 20, 2018, 8:00 a.m.

Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison discussed who he thinks the better coach is and the extent to which ex-teammate New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady prepares for games during an appearance on television show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.”

During the 13-minute interview with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless, Harrison agreed Patriots coach Bill Belichick is “by far” a better coach than Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

“Mike Tomlin is good as a head coach. He’s a player’s coach,” Harrison said. “I think he needs to be a little bit more disciplined. Other than that, the big thing with Belichick, he’s very regimented, he’s disciplined. Everybody is going to be on the same page.”

Harrison offered some advice for how Tomlin could improve his discipline.

“Just being more consistent across the board with everything,” Harrison said. “From your stars to your special teams players.”

Harrison also glowed about Brady and his habits.

“I’ve never seen anybody with his study habits, his preparation,” Harrison said. “Literally, he’s filling up a whole notebook of notes with each game.”

Harrison was released by the Steelers during the 2017-18 season. He played out the remainder of the season with the New England Patriots, who lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harrison retired for the second time in April.

He covered several topics during the interview, including his thoughts about playing with the Steelers, his workouts, Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichik and questions about whether he thinks the Patriots cheated when opposing the Steelers.

Harrison predicted Brady will play for about five more years if he’s able to stay healthy.

“I wanted to hate this dude … like the whole time I’m playing in Pittsburgh I’m like ‘I hate Brady,’” Harrison said. “Everyone’s like ‘Oh, he’s such a great guy, he’s such a nice guy.’”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

