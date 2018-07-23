Veteran RB Stevan Ridley 'blessed' to have full offseason to prepare to play for Steelers

With Steelers training camp opening this week, the Trib is spotlighting a handful of the 90 attendees who might not be big names but who are fighting for a roster spot and potentially could make an impact on the 2018 team. This is the third in that series that will run leading into reporting day at St. Vincent College on Wednesday.

Stevan Ridley “absolutely” thought his NFL career was over as Christmas approached last December. He’d been unemployed for more than two months, and even if he did catch on with another team it was going to be his seventh stop in a 24-month span.

“But to get a call to come here ,” the veteran running back was saying from the Steelers’ locker room last month, “get three weeks last season – and then get another call to come in this year? It’s been a confidence booster and a blessing, and I am really trying to take every opportunity to show I can play and show I can still be better for this team.”

Ridley has more than 3,000 career rushing yards and a Super Bowl ring on his resume. But he strives to play at least one game in his 30s – he turns 30 a week before Super Bowl XLIII at the end of this upcoming season.

Putting aside whether or not the Steelers have the chops to make it that far, will Ridley be on the roster even if they do? Everything from Ridley being the featured back to Ridley not even making it out of training camp with the team is in play.

With Le’Veon Bell not expected to report to training camp, Ridley and James Conner are atop the camp depth chart at running back. With uncertainty surrounding when, exactly, Bell will arrive – and with Bell’s extensive injury history – whoever emerges from between Conner and Ridley (or someone else) as the No. 2 back could mean a significant role for a large chunk of the season.

Not bad opportunity for a player who, after a successful four-year run with the Patriots, spent parts of 2015-17 with the Jets, Lions, Colts, Falcons, Broncos, Vikings and Steelers. After having 39 carries over those three seasons until Week 15 of last year (when Conner was put on injured reserve because of a knee injury), Ridley had 26 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown in two games for the Steelers . He also dressed for the Steelers’ playoff game.

“It’s been fun to be back here and with the guys and working,” Ridley said. “I have been just happy. I can’t be anything but thankful. I got off to a good start last year and am trying to build off that (and) get a little bit more comfortable.

“To come in and have to dive into the playbook two weeks and then a playoff game, it was a little bit crazy. But to get the offseason here, get in, study the plays, starting form basic, learn a little bit more, get a little more familiar, has really been good. I can’t tell you the last time I really had a whole preseason to get in and dive into the playbook.”

For all of his career rushing yardage, Ridley has just 27 career receptions – or less than a third of what Bell had in 15 games last season alone. So while he isn’t a Bell clone, in Bell’s stead a division of labor can be worked out between Ridley, Conner, veteran Fitzgerald Toussaint, rookie Jaylen Samuels and others.

“The challenge is bringing your game up in the areas that you are uncomfortable with to the level of the things you’re comfortable with,” Ridley said. “We have been running the ball since we have been kids; that’s why we are running backs. If we can get those other areas of our game to meet that level, that’s when you take your whole game to that next stage and help your team get to that next stage.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.