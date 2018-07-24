To stick with Steelers, RB Fitzgerald Toussaint continues to hone his mentoring

With Steelers training camp opening this week, the Trib is spotlighting a handful of the 90 attendees who might not be big names but who are fighting for a roster spot and potentially could make an impact on the 2018 team. This is the sixth in that series that will run leading into reporting day at St. Vincent College on Wednesday.

The Steelers, of course, have a running backs coach in James Saxon. Fitzgerald Toussaint sees it as part of his potential role with the team to serve as something of Saxon’s unofficial assistant.

“As long as I keep the door open to coach the younger guys to cut me in and know what I’m doing, I feel like it will always be available for me to have a spot on this team,” Toussaint said after a minicamp practice last month.

Toussaint will begin his fifth NFL training camp and embark on a part of his fourth season with the Steelers on Wednesday. With starter Le’Veon Bell expected to skip camp again, Toussaint will be by far the longest-tenured Steeler in his position room; only Stevan Ridley has been in the NFL longer.

Toussaint talks like a coach. While evaluating (and lauding) the abilities of rookie Jaylen Samuels, for example, Toussaint said, “As long as I stay on him and make sure he’s doing the right things, I think he can be a good player.”

But at 28, Toussaint’s playing days aren’t over. And with the status of Bell uncertain until he reports to the Steelers, the battle for the No. 2 running back job, in theory, could mean a featured role at some point during the season.

Toussaint, Ridley, Samuels and second-year James Conner are in the running for a complementary running back role, with Javion Franklin and James Summers in camp at running back, too.

In addition to four regular-season and two postseason games of action with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014, Toussaint has appeared in 27 regular-season and four postseason games for the Steelers. He has almost as many playoff yards from scrimmage for them (159) as he does in the regular season (167).

Toussaint also has been a regular on special teams, including as a kickoff return man.

After spending the entire 2016 season on the 53-man active roster, Toussaint was on the practice squad for the majority of last season until a December “call-up.” He was re-signed in March.

“I am always happy to be back,” Toussaint said. “It’s a blessing. I feel like even when I leave this is going to be like a home to me. It is like a second home to me. You definitely build all those relationships in here and work on and off the field.

“Like everyone in our room, I’m just working my hardest to put myself in the best position to come out onto the field and execute. That’s what it’s all about.”

