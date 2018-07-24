Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers sign first-round draft pick Terrell Edmunds

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 4:12 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

On the even of training camp, the Steelers got first-round pick Terrell Edmunds under contract with a four-year deal.

Edmunds was the team’s lone draft pick that was unsigned.

According to salary-tracking web site spotrac.com, Edmunds’ deal is worth about $10.78 million with a $5.9 million signing bonus.

Edmunds, a 21-year-old safety from Virginia Tech, was selected by the Steelers with the No. 28 overall pick. He started 31 of 37 games at Virginia Tech and had 182 tackles (6.5 for loss).

Since guard David DeCastro signed his rookie contract July 24, 2012, no Steelers draft pick had gone unsigned later than June. Last year, first-round outside linebacker T.J. Watt signed his deal June 14, a day after third-round pick Cam Sutton agreed to his rookie contract.

Edmunds and his brother, Tremaine, became the first set of brothers taken in the first-round of the draft in NFL history. Tremaine Edmunds, drafted No. 16 overall by the Buffalo Bills, signed a four-year deal May 12 that included a $7.3 million signing bonus and $12.7 million value.

Entering Tuesday, seven NFL draft picks remained unsigned, including linebacker Roquan Smith of the Chicago Bears, whose camp started last week. Left among the unsigned are first-rounders Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Denzel Ward, Josh Allen and Smith, and second-rounder Dante Pettis.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

