Steelers' Shazier, fiance expecting child in January

Ryan Shazier is adding another member to the Steelers family.

The linebacker and his fiance, Michelle Rodriguez, announced Tuesday that she is expecting the couple’s first child. Her due date is in January 2019.

Shazier, who is recovering from spinal stabilization surgery, and Rodriguez shared the news on their social media accounts . Included was a picture of Rodriguez holding a picture of the sonogram.

Wrote Shazier: “The plan god has placed around this family is very bright. So we’re so excited to let everyone know we have a wonderful blessing coming and I can’t wait to welcome another beautiful Shazier.”

On her Instagram account, Rodriguez wrote: “We have been holding this surprise for a while. We are EXTREMELY excited to announce that we have a bundle of joy on the way. With everything that’s happened, we couldn’t be more thankful for the continuous blessings we have received.”

The news certainly is welcome for the Steelers’ 25-year-old Pro Bowl player, who will miss the NFL season because of his spinal cord injury. Shazier lost feeling in his legs after his December injury suffered during a game in Cincinnati, but he has started walking on his own.

Shazier will spend the season assisting the Steelers in a pseudo coaching/scouting capacity. He attended team practices during the spring.

Shazier has a son from a previous relationship.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.