Steelers players arrive at Saint Vincent for training camp

Players began arriving at Steelers training camp Wednesday morning at St. Vincent College in Unity, near Latrobe.

The dorms there will be their temporary home for the next few weeks as the team takes shape.

The first public practice will be at 2:55 p.m. Thursday.

Sports tweets incoming I'm at St. Vincent College for @TribSports and @TribLIVE where Steelers players should begin arriving soon for training camp. First public practice is tomorrow at 2:55 p.m. pic.twitter.com/OtBpRsbcf1 — Renatta Signorini (@ByRenatta) July 25, 2018

Players have a few hours to shuttle their belongings into their living quarters before a conditioning run.

As usual, some players arrived in grand style.

Brown signing autographs after talking to media. Pilot Cherokee Walker said they took off from Pine Richland High School, flew over the city before landing at Saint Vincent. pic.twitter.com/Q1SCo5dzJX — Renatta Signorini (@ByRenatta) July 25, 2018

Pretty sweet, you have to admit.

. @steelers @AB84 arrives to camp with his family in a helicopter at St. Vincent College in Latrobe Pa. pic.twitter.com/YSB0zi6sbj — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) July 25, 2018

Other players came to camp the more traditional way.

JuJu Smith-Schuster checks in pic.twitter.com/KgRe8uI7gj — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 25, 2018

Juju Smith-Schuster is not surprised AB rode in on a helicopter pic.twitter.com/rCkbcbZRtl — Renatta Signorini (@ByRenatta) July 25, 2018

Landry Jones checks in to camp pic.twitter.com/aAz5FhAeCY — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 25, 2018

This is a big moment for Steelers first-round pick Terrell Edmunds. "I'm ready, I'm excited, I'm ready to go out there and compete. I just need to come out and be a consistent player." pic.twitter.com/JbP8UqouZ4 — Renatta Signorini (@ByRenatta) July 25, 2018

And then there's Vince Williams' entrance.

Vince Williams just showed up in a black pickup truck with Stone Cold Steve Austin's theme music blaring. He emerged shirtless with a black studded vest and a WWE championship belt in tow. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 25, 2018

You all can have your helicopters. Vince Williams just made a Stone Cold entrance.And with this license plate on his truck too. pic.twitter.com/C73efmsVgx — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 25, 2018

Vince Williams is rocking this look, complete with the WWE Championship belt and Stone Cold Steve Austin entry music blaring. pic.twitter.com/Kv7trfyfyF — Renatta Signorini (@ByRenatta) July 25, 2018

Stone Cold @vinnywill98. ☠️ #SteelersCamp A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on Jul 25, 2018 at 11:26am PDT

Player after player arrived seemingly ready to take on the challenge of vying for a seventh Super Bowl title.

They're here!! #SteelersCamp A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on Jul 25, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

If you ever doubted the silliness that is Reporting Day, this is the media horde............for the *backup* quarterback pic.twitter.com/lC50SIZCy5 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 25, 2018

James Conner has arrived at training camp. He flashed a big smile at photographers. pic.twitter.com/3YGJ0pKf0G — Renatta Signorini (@ByRenatta) July 25, 2018

Joe Haden and Morgan Burnett roll their suitcases in for training camp. pic.twitter.com/sYywwn1amV — Renatta Signorini (@ByRenatta) July 25, 2018

Maurkice Pouncey has arrived for camp and is taking questions. "I think everyone's motivated ... I think everyone's on the right path." Talked about Le'Veon Bell situation. pic.twitter.com/XZTruLFiiq — Renatta Signorini (@ByRenatta) July 25, 2018

Center Maurice Pouncey told reporters the Steelers should be able to avoid the distractions that were numerous in 2017. He said coach Mike Tomlin is likely to address it at the team's first meeting.

Maurice Pouncey thinks the Steelers will avoid distractions this year that were numerous in 2017. He expects Mike Tomlin to address it at first meeting. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 25, 2018

The first major news of this year's camp was that the Steelers agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Eli Rogers.

Rogers himself confirmed the news on social media.

Feels great to have this process over with. I'm grateful to be back for another year in Black and Gold. Now let's make a run to this Super Bowl. — Eli Rogers (@__bELIeve17) July 25, 2018

In other news, OT Jerald Hawkins arrived without crutches, despite the fact that he'll be out for the season .

OT Jerald Hawkins out for the season. But walking without crutches etc pic.twitter.com/RdNTrzcLlF — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 25, 2018

Other arrivals:

Thumbs up from linebacker Anthony Chickillo who is sporting a Pirates hat as he reports to camp. pic.twitter.com/dzVnvl09Jm — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 25, 2018

The team tweeted out Wednesday morning in anticipation of the players' arrival.

The Steelers also posted a look at how DE Stephon Tuitt got himself ready to head to camp.