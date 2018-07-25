Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Live: Steelers arrive at Saint Vincent for training camp
Steelers

Live: Steelers arrive at Saint Vincent for training camp

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives at training camp in a helicopter on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers first-round pick Terrell Edmunds arrives at training camp at Saint Vincent College in Unity.
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey arrived at training camp at Saint Vincent Colllege. “I think everyone’s motivated ... I think everyone’s on the right path,' Pouncey told the media.
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
The practice fields await the Steelers players on the campus of Saint Vincent College in Unity, as seen Wednesday morning.
Kevin Gorman | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 minutes ago

Players began arriving at Steelers training camp Wednesday morning at St. Vincent College in Unity, near Latrobe.

The dorms there will be their temporary home for the next few weeks as the team takes shape.

The first public practice will be at 2:55 p.m. Thursday.

Players have a few hours to shuttle their belongings into their living quarters before a conditioning run.

As usual, some players arrived in grand style.

Pretty sweet, you have to admit.


Other players came to camp the more traditional way.

They're here!! #SteelersCamp

A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on

Center Maurice Pouncey told reporters the Steelers should be able to avoid the distractions that were numerous in 2017. He said coach Mike Tomlin is likely to address it at the team's first meeting.

The first major news of this year's camp was that the Steelers agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Eli Rogers.

Rogers himself confirmed the news on social media.

In other news, OT Jerald Hawkins arrived without crutches, despite the fact that he'll be out for the season .

Other arrivals:


The team tweeted out Wednesday morning in anticipation of the players' arrival.

The Steelers also posted a look at how DE Stephon Tuitt got himself ready to head to camp.

click me