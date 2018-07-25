Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers, WR Eli Rogers agree to 1-year deal

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
National reports say wide receiver Eli Rogers has agreed to a one-year deal to rejoin the Steelers.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Wide receiver Eli Rogers, a free agent coming off a serious knee injury, has rejoined the Steelers on a one-year contract.

Rogers, 25, arrived at Saint Vincent in Latrobe on Wednesday morning and signed his contract. He did not participate in the team’s conditioning run test and was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

“He went thru the process and felt like this was the best place for him,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “We know enough about him that we don’t have to rush that process. When he’s ready to go, we’ll proceed.”

The Steelers hold their first workout Thursday.

“Feels great to have this process over with,” Rogers wrote on his Twitter account. “I’m grateful to be back for another year in Black and Gold. Now let’s make a run to this Super Bowl.”

Rogers previously had visits with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

Rogers said in the offseason while recovering from ACL surgery that his preference was to return to the Steelers.

Rogers was injured late in the divisional playoff loss to Jacksonville. He served as the team’s slot receiver the past two seasons.

“He’s a great asset and a great teammate,” wide receiver Antonio Brown said.

Rogers had 18 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in 2017. For his career, he has 66 catches for 743 yards and four scores.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

