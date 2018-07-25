Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Live: Steelers arrive at Saint Vincent for training camp
Steelers

Reports: Steelers, WR Eli Rogers agree to 1-year deal

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
National reports say wide receiver Eli Rogers has agreed to a one-year deal to rejoin the Steelers.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
National reports say wide receiver Eli Rogers has agreed to a one-year deal to rejoin the Steelers.

Updated 2 hours ago

Wide receiver Eli Rogers, a free agent coming off a serious knee injury, is visiting Steelers training camp Wednesday.

National reports said Rogers has agreed to a one-year deal to rejoin the Steelers.

Rogers previously had visits with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

Rogers himself confirmed the news Wednesday via social media.

Rogers said in the offseason while recovering from ACL surgery that his preference was to rejoin the Steelers.

Rogers was injured late in the divisional playoff loss to Jacksonville. He served as the team's slot receiver the past two seasons.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me