Antonio Brown drops into Steelers training camp in helicopter

Most football players arrive to training camp on four, or sometimes two, wheels.

But Antonio Brown isn't most football players.

The NFL's premiere wide receiver figured since he'll be flying around the football field this season, why not come to camp through the air.

On Wednesday morning, Brown arrived at St. Vincent College via a helicopter.

"Less driving, more convenient for the timing to get here and get ready to go," Brown told the throng of media that greeted him. "I don't know if you can top that one."

AB appears to be over his frustrations of getting too much attention pic.twitter.com/MZ51AmAd8f — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) July 25, 2018

Brown says he got the idea to fly in from a friend.

Cherokee Walker piloted the chopper and told reporters they left from Pine Richland High School and flew over downtown Pittsburgh before heading out to Saint Vincent in Unity, near Latrobe.

Brown signing autographs after talking to media. Pilot Cherokee Walker said they took off from Pine Richland High School, flew over the city before landing at Saint Vincent. pic.twitter.com/Q1SCo5dzJX — Renatta Signorini (@ByRenatta) July 25, 2018

The flight in must have been pretty spectacular for Brown, his wife and three of his five kids.

Antonio Brown arrives to Steelers training camp in a helicopter.(via @AB84 ) pic.twitter.com/OKbS0ODbZK — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 25, 2018

As for getting down to business, Brown seemed focused on the goal of winning a seventh Super Bowl for the Steelers.

"We know what's expected, we know what's at stake. This is the first day of the journey to get everything rolling," Brown said.

Last year, Brown arrived in style, via a 1931 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Phaeton four-door convertible, driven by a personal chauffeur.

Brown, a six-time Pro Bowl player, is entering his ninth season with the Steelers. Last season, he led the league in receiving with 1,533 yards.