Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Antonio Brown drops into Steelers training camp in helicopter

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives at training camp in a helicopter on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives at training camp in a helicopter on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives at training camp in a helicopter on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives at training camp in a helicopter on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives at training camp in a helicopter on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives at training camp in a helicopter on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Most football players arrive to training camp on four, or sometimes two, wheels.

But Antonio Brown isn't most football players.

The NFL's premiere wide receiver figured since he'll be flying around the football field this season, why not come to camp through the air.

On Wednesday morning, Brown arrived at St. Vincent College via a helicopter.

"Less driving, more convenient for the timing to get here and get ready to go," Brown told the throng of media that greeted him. "I don't know if you can top that one."

Brown says he got the idea to fly in from a friend.

Cherokee Walker piloted the chopper and told reporters they left from Pine Richland High School and flew over downtown Pittsburgh before heading out to Saint Vincent in Unity, near Latrobe.

The flight in must have been pretty spectacular for Brown, his wife and three of his five kids.

As for getting down to business, Brown seemed focused on the goal of winning a seventh Super Bowl for the Steelers.

"We know what's expected, we know what's at stake. This is the first day of the journey to get everything rolling," Brown said.

Last year, Brown arrived in style, via a 1931 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Phaeton four-door convertible, driven by a personal chauffeur.

Brown, a six-time Pro Bowl player, is entering his ninth season with the Steelers. Last season, he led the league in receiving with 1,533 yards.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me