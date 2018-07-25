Mike Tomlin mum on James Harrison's criticism, veterans come to his defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mike Tomlin didn’t want to respond to the critical comments about him from one of his longest-tenured former players.

But two of the players who’ve played for Tomlin the longest and are still on the team had plenty to say.

Six days after former Steelers star linebacker James Harrison said Tomlin lacked the discipline of Bill Belichick and played favorites in the locker room, Tomlin declined to fire back.

“That soap opera stuff,” Tomlin said during his training camp introductory news conference, “I’ll let you guys (in the media) play that game.”

Cameron Heyward and Maurkice Pouncey, though, had Tomlin’s back.

“Coach Tomlin is the best,” Pouncey, the Steelers’ ninth-year center, said. “You guys see it. He has a Super Bowl. He runs the team the right way. He’s with the best organization.

“After you retire, everyone has a lot to say.”

A few months after announcing his retirement, Harrison was a guest on FS1’s “Undisputed” last week . Harrison, a former undrafted player who became a full-time starter in his sixth NFL season when Tomlin took over as coach, compared Tomlin to Belichick. Harrison finished his career with four games (three in the postseason) for Belichick’s New England Patriots after he got cut by the Steelers on Dec. 23 .

“Just (be) more consistent across the board with everything, from your stars to your special-teams players,” Harrison said, according to a transcript from the Los Angeles Times .

“I think it’s easier if you hold everyone accountable because you don’t have to treat anyone differently because of a certain situation or a certain player. It’s a lot easier across the board. It don’t look like you’re playing favorites.”

“That’s (Harrison’s) opinion,” said Heyward, the Steelers’ defensive captain, “but it’s all the way you look at things. I was a first-round pick. You didn’t see me start right away, so it’s all in the eye of the beholder. James is entitled to his opinion, but for me personally, I had to work my way up.”

Harrison appeared in five of 14 games his final season with the Steelers and publicly complained about his lack of playing time at then-age 39. After he was cut by the Steelers, several of his former teammates implied he had a bad attitude and was a poor influence in the locker room.

Now in his fourth season as a captain, Heyward was a first-round pick in 2011 who did not start a game until his third season.

“I think (Tomlin) treats everybody the way he wants to treat them, but it’s all the way you look at it,” Heyward said. “I think some people have to be worked more, some people don’t. But that’s about understanding your players. I don’t think it’s ever a slight.

“James was in a totally different situation coming back and being a veteran presence, but going through some stuff. So for me to judge how he judged the thing is completely different.”

Tomlin said Harrison was entitled to an opinion, but “he doesn’t play for us right now; I’m focused on the 2018 guys.”

Coincidentally, Heyward and Pouncey were among longtime veterans whom Tomlin excused from the Steelers’ annual conditioning run Wednesday.

“The world treats everyone differently,” Pouncey said. “I think everyone is different. I know everyone should be treated equally, but you look at positions on the team. You think Ben (Roethlisberger) should be treated like (fourth-string quarterback) Josh Dobbs? There’s no way.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.