Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers daily training camp primer: Inside linebackers take spotlight

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, July 26, 2018, 7:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Each day of Steelers training camp the Trib rounds up some things to watch for at Saint Vincent.

What to watch

1. Inside linebacker repetitions: The first practice, albeit not in pads, will be the chance to see whether Tyler Matakevich or Jon Bostic works with the first-team defense as the Steelers prepare for life without Ryan Shazier for the 2018 season. Matakevich, who has never started an NFL game on defense, took the first-team reps in voluntary spring practices. Bostic, though, received a two-year contract in free agency and started last season for the Indianapolis Colts.

2. Free safety competition: Mike Mitchell’s replacement will be either Sean Davis or newcomer Morgan Burnett. Davis spent his first two seasons with the Steelers at strong safety. Burnett, entering his ninth season, has experience at both spots. Nothing was defined in organized team activities.

3. Who gets the touches?: With Le’Veon Bell absent from camp — again — the leading candidate to work with the first-team offense is second-year running back James Conner. Veteran Stevan Ridley is in his first camp with the Steelers. Another running back to watch is fifth-round draft pick Jaylen Samuels, a converted tight end.

4. First-time veterans at Saint Vincent: Fans will get their first look at Bostic, Burnett and free-agent special-teamer Nat Berhe in black-and-gold colors, and they also will get to see tight end Vance McDonald and cornerback Joe Haden for the first time in this setting. McDonald and Haden were acquired last summer after camp broke.

5. The rookies: From first-rounder Terrell Edmunds to seventh-rounder Josh Frazier, the rookie draft class will be on display. It will be the first chance for fans to see Mason Rudolph throw passes and James Washington catch them. It’s also the first day for Chuks Okorafor, Samuels and Marcus Allen, not to mention about a dozen undrafted free agents.

Practice time : 2:55 p.m.-5 p.m.

Where : Chuck Noll Field, Saint Vincent

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me