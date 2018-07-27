Steelers daily camp primer: Will Rudolph's limited reps increase on Day 2?
Updated 1 hour ago
Each day of Steelers training camp, the Trib rounds up some things to watch for during practice at Saint Vincent:
What to watch
Quarterback snaps: On the first day, Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones ran their regular allotment of plays with Josh Dobbs running third and rookie Mason Rudolph getting the leftovers. Roethlisberger typically scales back his camp work on the second day, which could give increased repetitions for the backups. Based on his initial workload, though, Rudolph is a long way from competing for the No. 2 job.
Jon Bostic’s routine: For the first time, the veteran linebacker got some work with the first unit. He also was used as a nickel linebacker. The competition with Tyler Matakevich for the starting job alongside Vince Williams will be a continuing development throughout the team’s three weeks in Latrobe.
James Washington’s presence: In the competitive Seven Shots drill that simulates a 2-point conversion attempt, Washington was targeted twice by Jones in three attempts. He caught the second pass for a score that gave the offense a 4-3 edge over the defense. With Washington essentially replacing Martavis Bryant on the roster, his role within the offense will bear watching.
Practice time: 2:55-5 p.m.
Where: Chuck Noll Field, Saint Vincent
Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.