Steelers

First-round pick Edmunds gets chance to step in with first-team defense

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Friday, July 27, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds during practice Thursday, July 27, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds during practice Thursday, July 27, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

With veteran safety Morgan Burnett sitting out the Steelers’ second training camp practice with tightness in his hamstring, coach Mike Tomlin didn’t hesitate to send out rookie Terrell Edmunds to play with the first-team defense.

Edmunds was beaten for a pair of completions Friday afternoon in the goal-line “Seven Shots” drill that opens team competition but was pleased with the results nonetheless.

“It was nice out there and good to go in with the veteran guys,” Edmunds said. “You saw the veterans on offense, too. I went out there and competed.”

In one set, Edmunds was the lone safety among three cornerbacks in the “Seven Shots” drill. He also lined up as the regular strong safety. Sean Davis again was the first-team free safety.

Other than a few snaps during offseason workouts, it was the first extensive work Edmunds received with the first-team defense.

“There’s going to be plenty of opportunity for that,” Tomlin said. “It’s really too early to paint a picture or draw a conclusion. We’ll just keep rolling that ball out for him.”

Edmunds has been trying to learn six positions: strong and free safety in the base, nickel and dime defenses.

“Wherever they throw me, that’s where I’m going to end up,” Edmunds said. “Throughout camp, we’ll figure out what is going on. In college, that’s how it was, trying to learn everything and being out there more. If you know what everybody else has been doing, it helps everything else go smoothly.”

Tomlin indicated Burnett’s injury wasn’t serious, saying the team was being “overly cautious” about the veteran’s health.

The team’s first padded practice is Saturday afternoon.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

