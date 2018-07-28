Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers daily camp primer: Time to put on the pads

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, July 28, 2018, 7:33 a.m.
Steelers running back James Conner scores a touchdown during seven shots at practice Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Saint Vincent.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back James Conner scores a touchdown during seven shots at practice Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Saint Vincent.Steelers running back James Conner scores a touchdown during seven shots at practice Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Saint Vincent.

Each day of Steelers training camp, the Trib rounds up some things to watch for during practice at Saint Vincent:

What to watch

Backs-on-backers: It’s the first day of practice in pads, which means coach Mike Tomlin pits his running backs against the linebackers in a hard-hitting tackling drill. It’s a way to test a young player’s mettle and see how he handles a highly competitive setting. Mismatches are typical, with veteran linebackers trying to embarrass rookie runners.

Strong safety position: Morgan Burnett sat out the team’s second practice with what Tomlin called hamstring tightness. If Burnett doesn’t return Saturday, rookie Terrell Edmunds could get more work with the first-team defense.

More reps for backup quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger typically rests on the third day, leaving the snaps to the backups. This could mean more work for Josh Dobbs and rookie Mason Rudolph, who are competing for the No. 3 spot.

Practice time: 2:55-5 p.m.

Where: Chuck Noll Field, Saint Vincent

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

