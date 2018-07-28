Steelers daily camp primer: Time to put on the pads
Updated 44 minutes ago
Each day of Steelers training camp, the Trib rounds up some things to watch for during practice at Saint Vincent:
What to watch
Backs-on-backers: It’s the first day of practice in pads, which means coach Mike Tomlin pits his running backs against the linebackers in a hard-hitting tackling drill. It’s a way to test a young player’s mettle and see how he handles a highly competitive setting. Mismatches are typical, with veteran linebackers trying to embarrass rookie runners.
Strong safety position: Morgan Burnett sat out the team’s second practice with what Tomlin called hamstring tightness. If Burnett doesn’t return Saturday, rookie Terrell Edmunds could get more work with the first-team defense.
More reps for backup quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger typically rests on the third day, leaving the snaps to the backups. This could mean more work for Josh Dobbs and rookie Mason Rudolph, who are competing for the No. 3 spot.
Practice time: 2:55-5 p.m.
Where: Chuck Noll Field, Saint Vincent
Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.