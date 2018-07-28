Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' 1st camp skirmish 'All fun and games. Nothing else'

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Saturday, July 28, 2018, 6:30 p.m.
The Steelers’ Okorafor Chukwuma and Anthony Chickillo get into it during practice Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.The Steelers’ Chukwuma Okorafor and Anthony Chickillo get into a scuffle during practice Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Saint Vincent.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 7 minutes ago

The first day of padded practices brought about the first intrasquad scuffle of the 2018 Steelers training camp.

Second-teamers Anthony Chickillo and Chukwuma Okorafor got tangled up during an 11-on-11 drill early in the team drills portion of practice. Chickillo, a veteran outside linebacker, ended up ripping off the helmet of Okorafor, a rookie left tackle, and and whipping it toward him.

Okorafor, a third-round pick from Western Michigan, laughed about it afterward.

“Ah, all fun and games,” he said. “All fun and games.”

Several players came to join the fray and separate the two. Eventually, Landry Jones’ comic relief defused the situation when he feigned being shoved to the ground and rolled himself forcefully. That got players and fans laughing, and players went back into the routine of the next snap of the drill.

There were moments, though, in which Chickillo and Okorafor appeared ready to swing fists at each other.

About an hour later as he walked off the field — the rookie carrying veteran Marcus Gilbert’s pads as part of his hazing — Okorafor downplayed it with a smile.

“It was just kind of, I don’t know … just all fun and games,” he said. “That’s it. Nothing else.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

