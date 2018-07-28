'Backs on Backers doesn't disappoint during the 1st padded practice of Steelers camp

The annual practice day that players and coaches arguably look forward to most features the single drill that coach Mike Tomlin arguably most anticipates all year long.

“Backs on backers,” the announcement came early in the third practice of the Steelers’ 2018 training camp – the first of the season featuring full pads.

And off to the far corner of the right end zone at Chuck Noll Field went the team’s running backs linebackers, running backs, tight ends, selected defensive backs – and many other interested observers.

In truth, only about a quarter of the roster takes part in the drill, a one-on-one simulation of passrushers going against a pass protector. But the gathered watchers include most of the special-teamers, many assistant coaches, team staff and the lion’s share of media members.

Some highlights and observations:

—x—Former Pitt linebacker Matt Galambos was a winner multiple times, taking three consecutive reps against rookie running back James Summers, each time using a different move.

—x—In an early rep, edge rusher Keion Adams so badly beat tight end Ryan Malleck that Tomlin went to his offensive trump card: “School his (butt), Rosie!” Dutifully, fullback Roosevelt Nix stepped up and fared much better than Malleck, who was then summoned back up again for another one-on-one. Again, though, Malleck was little match for a first-year outside linebacker (this time, Farrington Huguenin). An embarrassed and angry Malleck wanted another shot, so he lined up again. An assistant said, “He wants another one; let’s go!” But Tomlin had had enough of Malleck, a first-year Virgina Tech product: ‘I don’t want to see that again, get him out of there!”

—x—Rookie inside linebacker Matthew Thomas elicited an excited, running position coach Jerry Olsavsky to yell, “Whoooooooooa! Whoooooooa!” after Thomas bull-rushed veteran running back Fitzgerald Toussaint.

—x—Olsavsky similarly was demonstratively jovial after the smallest player on the team – slot corner Mike Hilton – ran three consecutive reps against Toussaint that were spirited struggles to the end, rolling around on the ground. “That’s why I didn’t want to put your little (butt) in there!” Tomlin said with a smile. Hilton and Fitzgerald embraced afterward.

—x—Tomlin is looking as much for effort and “want” from the offensive players (who have inherent disadvantages in the drills) moreso than he is concerned with results. Rookie running back Jarvion Franklin was given three consecutive reps, each against a more formidable opponent. Though he lost all three (the latter two to Tyler Matakevich and Vince Williams, respectively), Tomlin appreciated the fearlessness Franklin showed. ““I like that 4-0!” Tomlin yelled, referencing Franklin’s number. “I like that!”

—x—Tomlin had similar praise for James Conner after Conner successfully blocked Bud Dupree. “I like that, James!” Tomlin said.

—x—It’s not unexpected, but converted rugby player Christian Scotland-Williamson struggled during the drill. A tight end for whom the Steelers have a roster exemption via the NFL’s International Pathway program, it’s clear the 6-foot-9 Scotland-Williamson needs more skill development in gaining leverage.

—x—Ryan Shazier had one of the best views of the drill, standing roughly where the ball would be snapped if it was a live play. He was surrounded by an assortment of players and coaches, sipping a Gatorade bottle and giving encouragement to those who were competing.

