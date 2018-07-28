Inside the ropes: Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger takes day off

And on the third day, Ben rested. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger re-established a training camp pattern he’s used in the past: a full practice followed by a limited participation day and a day off. That held true through three days in Latrobe, so Landry Jones, Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph split reps during the first day of padded workouts at Saint Vincent on Saturday.

• The Steelers’ most prominent offseason free agent signing missed practice for a second consecutive day. Morgan Burnett watched from the sidelines in his jersey with no pads, so first-round rookie Terrell Edmunds again took his place as the first-team strong safety. Edmunds quickly was beat for a touchdown by Justin Hunter on the fourth snap of the practice-opening “Seven Shots” drill.

• The defense won “Seven Shots” (2-point conversion-style plays) for the second day in a row. The only score other than Hunter was a handoff to James Conner, flip to Justin Thomas reverse. A pretty Artie Burns interception of a pass from Jones to Antonio Brown led things off. James Washington was the intended target for incomplete passes from Rudolph on the final two snaps (Coty Sensabaugh in coverage on each), and rookie Jaylen Samuels (from Rudolph) and Vance McDonald (from Jones) also were intended targets on passes that did not connect.

• An unsurprising pattern has developed from rookie Rudolph: He tends to throw the ball to Washington. A lot. The two, of course, connected many times as teammates at Oklahoma State the past four years. That chemistry has carried over to their first NFL camps. But Rudolph has struggled at times to complete passes to other receivers (and Washington, likewise, has had some drops on passes from other quarterbacks).

• For the third of four consecutive days to open camp, the practice had a surreal feel because of the regular feel-it-in-your chest rumble of fighter jets flying overhead. While Thursday and Friday were rehearsals, Saturday was the first day of the Westmoreland County Airshow taking place across Route 30 at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The show ended roughly halfway through the Steelers’ 2 ½-hour practice but early on offered some neat symmetry when the Steelers were in a drill practicing “long bombs” (deep passes) as military fighter jets flew overhead.

• It wouldn’t be a day without a Brown highlight. Saturday, it was the All-Pro receiver beating Burns for a 30-plus-yard completion down the left sideline during the first play of the second 11-on-11 drill of the day. Brown soon after beat the team’s other starting corner, Joe Haden, for a completion.

• Quadree Henderson again was repping as the top punt returner, the rookie from Pitt joined again only by Justin Thomas in the role. Henderson, though, has had extremely limited reps at wide receiver through three days of camp.

