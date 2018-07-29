Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers daily camp primer: Injury shuffles hierarchy at guard

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, July 29, 2018, 7:33 a.m.
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey comforts offensive guard Ramon Foster after being hurt during practice Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey comforts offensive guard Ramon Foster after being hurt during practice Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 2 hours ago

Each day of Steelers training camp, the Trib rounds up some things to watch for during practice at Saint Vincent:

What to watch

Guard play: Ramon Foster’s right knee injury — the Steelers haven’t provided a timetable on how much time he will miss — gives backup B.J. Finney a chance to work with the first team. Finney started four times in place of Foster the past two seasons. If Foster is out for a significant period of time, Matt Feiler likely will move into Finney’s backup spot. Feiler also can play tackle.

Ben’s back: After resting his arm Saturday, Ben Roethlisberger is expected to be back under center Sunday. It will be Roethlisberger’s first appearance in a padded practice.

Starting strong: Morgan Burnett has sat out the past two practices with tightness in his hamstring, giving first-round draft pick Terrell Edmunds a chance to start at strong safety. Edmunds has experienced his ups and downs in team drills but can benefit from the experience.

Chippy play: The first camp fight erupted Saturday when linebacker Anthony Chickillo scrapped with rookie tackle Chuks Okorafor. These things tend to happen when the pads come out and the practice intensifies. Will their be an encore performance Sunday? Be on the lookout.

Practice time: 2:55-5 p.m.

Where: Chuck Noll Field, Saint Vincent

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

