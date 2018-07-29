Antonio Brown invites Dez Bryant to join Steelers
Updated 30 minutes ago
Could former Dallas Cowboys’ Dez Bryant be headed to the Steelers?
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown hopes so with an invitation to the veteran wideout on Sunday morning.
Brown tweeted : “Come play with me @DezBryant let’s get the chip……….Eat Greedy……Big plates……..”
Come play with me @DezBryant let's get the chip..........Eat Greedy......Big plates.......— Antonio Brown (@AB84) July 29, 2018
The “chip” possibly referring to a Super Bowl ring.
Bryant was released from the Cowboys in April and is a free agent looking for a new team. The Browns have shown interest and the two are reportedly discussing a one-year deal, according to NFL Network .
Bryant’s departure from Dallas, where he played 8 season, has been less than amicable, with both sides blaming each other for poor results.
Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.