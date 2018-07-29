Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

T.J. Watt, Sean Davis among 5 Steelers who leave Sunday's practice with injury

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, July 29, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
Steelers safety Sean Davis during practice Thursday, July 27, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers safety Sean Davis during practice Thursday, July 27, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 34 minutes ago

The second padded practice at Saint Vincent took its toll on a number of Steelers.

Five players – including four starters – left Sunday’s training-camp practice because of injury: outside linebacker T.J. Watt (tight hamstring), tight end Vance McDonald (foot), safety Sean Davis (tight groin), receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (undisclosed) and undrafted rookie edge rusher Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (undisclosed).

“Don’t know the severity of any of these; such is life this time of year,” coach Mike Tomlin said.

“We will have more information on those guys when we get it.”

Additionally, offseason signee and first-team safety Morgan Burnett missed his third consecutive practice because of a groin injury, and guard Ramon Foster did not participate the day after going down with a right knee ailment that has been evaluated and is non-surgical.

Watt walked up the hill to the locker room about midway through the practice; Adeniyi went down during an 11-on-11 drill.

Tomlin did not go into any more specifics on any of the players who left practice Sunday other than to say of Smith-Schuster, “He’s being evaluated. Probably exercising a little precaution. I don’t know; we will see.”

Burnett is a nine-year NFL veteran but joined the Steelers in March via a three-year, $14.5 million contract. Tomlin scoffed and downplayed a suggestion Burnett is getting behind in learning a new defense by missing the practice reps: “We’re (only) a couple days in.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me