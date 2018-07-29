T.J. Watt, Sean Davis among 5 Steelers who leave Sunday's practice with injury

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The second padded practice at Saint Vincent took its toll on a number of Steelers.

Five players – including four starters – left Sunday’s training-camp practice because of injury: outside linebacker T.J. Watt (tight hamstring), tight end Vance McDonald (foot), safety Sean Davis (tight groin), receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (undisclosed) and undrafted rookie edge rusher Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (undisclosed).

“Don’t know the severity of any of these; such is life this time of year,” coach Mike Tomlin said.

“We will have more information on those guys when we get it.”

Additionally, offseason signee and first-team safety Morgan Burnett missed his third consecutive practice because of a groin injury, and guard Ramon Foster did not participate the day after going down with a right knee ailment that has been evaluated and is non-surgical.

Watt walked up the hill to the locker room about midway through the practice; Adeniyi went down during an 11-on-11 drill.

Tomlin did not go into any more specifics on any of the players who left practice Sunday other than to say of Smith-Schuster, “He’s being evaluated. Probably exercising a little precaution. I don’t know; we will see.”

Burnett is a nine-year NFL veteran but joined the Steelers in March via a three-year, $14.5 million contract. Tomlin scoffed and downplayed a suggestion Burnett is getting behind in learning a new defense by missing the practice reps: “We’re (only) a couple days in.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.