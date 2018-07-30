Steelers daily camp primer: As injuries pile up, backups get increased reps

Each day of Steelers training camp, the Trib rounds up some things to watch for during practice at Saint Vincent:

WHAT TO WATCH

Where’s Vance?: In his first season with the Steelers, tight end Vance McDonald was inactive for six games because of injuries involving a knee, ankle (twice) and shoulder. His bad luck continued Sunday when he exited practice early with a foot injury. An absence by McDonald would move Jesse James back into the starting role. Expect the Steelers to be cautious with McDonald’s return, given his history.

Outside linebacker depth: Outside linebacker T.J. Watt gingerly walked up the hill before practice ended Sunday with hamstring tightness. With Watt out, Anthony Chickillo moved up to first string and played left outside linebacker, with Bud Dupree staying on the right. Rookie undrafted free agent Ola Adeniyi also left practice early, putting the Steelers down two players at the position.

Other potential absences: Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (undisclosed) and safety Sean Davis (groin) didn’t finish practice and also may be rested. Justin Hunter received first-team reps Sunday and caught a touchdown pass in “Seven Shots.” If Davis and Morgan Burnett are both out, the first-team safeties could be rookie Terrell Edmunds and veteran free agent Nat Berhe. Jordan Dangerfield also is an option.

Peace and quiet: Now that the Westmoreland County Air Show is over and the Thunderbirds have flown away, the noise level will be reduced at practice. Some players equated the sound produced by the fighter engines to playing in a visiting stadium. The quiet home-field advantage will return Monday.

Practice time: 2:55-5 p.m.

Where: Chuck Noll Field, Saint Vincent

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.