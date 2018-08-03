Steelers daily camp primer: It's the return of Friday night lights

Each day of Steelers training camp, the Trib rounds up some things to watch for during practice at Saint Vincent:

WHAT TO WATCH

Friday night lights: It’s the annual evening practice, which means the Steelers break up the monotony of camp by packing up and heading to Latrobe Memorial Stadium for a two-hour workout.

“Man, it’s great to get in that environment to work at night,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “Every step in this thing is a significant one. Stepping in that stadium, leaving this facility is a component, a step in the process for us. A week or so from now, we’ll be stepping in another stadium (for the preseason opener). I’m always excited about what (Friday) night represents.”

A fan experience will be held prior to practice, beginning at noon. Admission to Steelers Fest is free and so is the parking. Tickets for the practice inside the stadium are $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 5-12 and seniors 66 or older. Children under 5 are admitted for free.

Backs-on-‘backers: The one-on-one blocking drill pitting running backs trying to hold off onrushing linebackers is expected to return for the night practice. It is one of the highlights of camp for fans and Tomlin, who uses it to gauge the progress of his young running backs.

Linebackers Matthew Thomas and Matt Galambos were two of the stars of the first backs-on-‘backers drill last Saturday in the team’s first padded practice.

Return of AB?: Antonio Brown was sent to Pittsburgh on Thursday to have an unspecified injury examined. Brown has missed two consecutive practices, but Thursday was the first day he was not around camp. Brown may not practice, but his presence at the Friday night event would be a boost for the anticipated 5,000 fans that are expected to fill the stadium.

Safety first: Morgan Burnett hasn’t participated in a padded practice, and Sean Davis hasn’t been in pads this week. They both have been practicing on a limited basis and are inching closer to a return for 11-on-11 activity. Perhaps Friday night will be the first time the Steelers have them on the field together since July 26, the first day of camp.

Chuks vs. Bud: Third-round pick Chuks Okorafor has gotten first-team reps at left tackle with Alejandro Villanueva nursing a shoulder injury. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree has provided a few “Welcome to the NFL” moments for the rookie the past two days. Can Okorafor make the adjustment if he gets the chance to fill in for Villanueva again?

Call to arms : Ben Roethlisberger (ankle) and Landry Jones (abdominal strain) did not participate in the night practice last year, leaving the quarterback duties to rookies Josh Dobbs and Bart Houston. All four quarterbacks on the roster this year are healthy. Roethlisberger, though, typically rests every third day of practice, and his next day off falls in line on Friday. It remains to be seen whether he’ll make an exception and at least practice on a partial basis for the anticipated large crowd.

Practice: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Latrobe Memorial High School

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.