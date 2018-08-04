Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' James glad NFL seeks 'consistency' in catch rule

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
Steelers tight end Jesse James pulls in a pass past linebacker Jon Bostic during practice Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers tight end Jesse James pulls in a pass past linebacker Jon Bostic during practice Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 3 hours ago

Jesse James sat with his Steelers teammates in a room Friday afternoon and watched his overturned catch against the New England Patriots play out in slow motion on a training video that emphasized the NFL rules changes for 2018.

On the video, the play was presented as a litmus test for determining what constitutes a legal catch this year. And it constituted a reversal from the instant replay decision that negated a touchdown for James in the pivotal final seconds of that December game. The Steelers’ 27-24 loss ended up costing them home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

James’ reaction to seeing the play again on the big screen?

“It’s awesome,” he said, sarcasm dripping from his words.

James was asked whether it was frustrating to see that play used in the training video that will be viewed by every NFL team in training camp.

“I don’t know if you can tell, but I really don’t care that much,” James said. “It’s in the past. We lost our playoff game after that, so we didn’t really deserve a shot to go after the Super Bowl. As much pressure as people try to put on that catch, I moved past it and I’m far beyond it.”

James, though, said he is happy the NFL took steps toward eliminating confusion regarding what is considered a legal catch.

“I just hope the officials call it fair all the way around,” James said. “I think they struggled last year keeping the consistency through the catch, and I’m hoping this rule gives them an easier basis on what is a catch and what isn’t.”

The inconsistency was never more evident than in the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles had touchdown receptions by Corey Clement and Zach Ertz stand under replay review despite those catches involving potential loss of control or contact with the ground.

“A catch one week the next week wasn’t a catch,” James said. “I think it frustrated a lot of people throughout the league, and that’s why they made the adjustment.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me