Steelers daily camp primer: Last practice before the games start

Each day of Steelers training camp, the Trib rounds up some things to watch for during practice at Saint Vincent:

WHAT TO WATCH

LAST REHEARSAL: Sure, it’ll only be the preseason. But Thursday is the Steelers’ first real game in seven months. There’s certainly no gameplanning for the August games, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a little extra juice around the team – finally – being so close to playing, as Mike Tomlin likes to say, “in the stadiums.” Will anyone be looking ahead? Will anyone let those competitive juices out a bit too early?

A FULL DAY’S WORK?: In part due to circumstances beyond his control (a rainstorm Sunday), Tomlin took it easy on his players the past two practices – one was without pads, one was shortened, and many veterans were excused from one or both. Add in idle days Monday and Wednesday, and this has all the makings to perhaps be one of the hardest practices of camp.

WATCHING THE TRAINERS: There has been no shortage of players missing out on practice as camp entered its second week. With a day off Monday, will some of them see the field again Tuesday? JuJu Smith-Schuster, Vance McDonald, T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, Joe Haden, Brian Allen and Keion Adams were among those who’ve been out recently. And if Antonio Brown again misses practice Tuesday, at what point do we begin to get alarmed about what’s ailing the All Pro?

RUDOLPH’S REIGN: Arguably no Steelers player will have more eyes on him during Thursday’s game in Philadelphia than Mason Rudolph. It will be interesting to see what, if anything, extra Tomlin has the rookie quarterback do in practice Tuesday as part of Rudolph’s preparation for his NFL (preseason) debut. Perhaps Rudolph will get to direct three of the “Seven Shots” plays; don’t be surprised if he sees more 11-on-11 reps, or runs the offense in a some sort of simulated game-style experience Tuesday.

Practice: 2:55-5 p.m.

Where: Chuck Noll Field, Saint Vincent

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.