Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers daily camp primer: Last practice before the games start

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph throws during organized team actitivies Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph throws during organized team actitivies Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 6 hours ago

Each day of Steelers training camp, the Trib rounds up some things to watch for during practice at Saint Vincent:

WHAT TO WATCH

LAST REHEARSAL: Sure, it’ll only be the preseason. But Thursday is the Steelers’ first real game in seven months. There’s certainly no gameplanning for the August games, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a little extra juice around the team – finally – being so close to playing, as Mike Tomlin likes to say, “in the stadiums.” Will anyone be looking ahead? Will anyone let those competitive juices out a bit too early?

A FULL DAY’S WORK?: In part due to circumstances beyond his control (a rainstorm Sunday), Tomlin took it easy on his players the past two practices – one was without pads, one was shortened, and many veterans were excused from one or both. Add in idle days Monday and Wednesday, and this has all the makings to perhaps be one of the hardest practices of camp.

WATCHING THE TRAINERS: There has been no shortage of players missing out on practice as camp entered its second week. With a day off Monday, will some of them see the field again Tuesday? JuJu Smith-Schuster, Vance McDonald, T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, Joe Haden, Brian Allen and Keion Adams were among those who’ve been out recently. And if Antonio Brown again misses practice Tuesday, at what point do we begin to get alarmed about what’s ailing the All Pro?

RUDOLPH’S REIGN: Arguably no Steelers player will have more eyes on him during Thursday’s game in Philadelphia than Mason Rudolph. It will be interesting to see what, if anything, extra Tomlin has the rookie quarterback do in practice Tuesday as part of Rudolph’s preparation for his NFL (preseason) debut. Perhaps Rudolph will get to direct three of the “Seven Shots” plays; don’t be surprised if he sees more 11-on-11 reps, or runs the offense in a some sort of simulated game-style experience Tuesday.

Practice: 2:55-5 p.m.

Where: Chuck Noll Field, Saint Vincent

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me