Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger among Steelers who won't play preseason opener

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger directs traffic during practice Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger directs traffic during practice Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with Maurkice Pouncey during practice Thursday, July 27, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with Maurkice Pouncey during practice Thursday, July 27, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 4 hours ago

Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree are among the starters who won’t play when the Pittsburgh Steelers open their preseason in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Roethlisberger, 36, routinely has sat out the first preseason game in recent years. He was the only known healthy player coach Mike Tomlin explicitly said would not suit up for the preseason opener. Watt (hamstring) , Dupree (concussion) , Brown (undisclosed) and tight end Vance McDonald (foot) have missed camp practices at Saint Vincent because of injury.

But those were the only names Tomlin addressed in a Tuesday news conference. Players — particularly those who are not established veterans — who are not as significantly injured still might play, Tomlin said.

“Largely we like to leave the light on for as many people as possible,” Tomlin said. “Guys who are nursing soft-tissue, day-to-day type injuries, we don’t like to rule those guys out.”

Tomlin said the plan in regards to who will play and how much will be devised later Tuesday and Wednesday, a travel day to Philadelphia. Although he did not mention any other veterans starters by name, it’s likely players such as Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Cameron Heyward and others will be held out.

Tomlin said the Steelers “intend” for all three of the other quarterbacks on the roster to play in Philadelphia: veteran backup Landry Jones, second-year Josh Dobbs and rookie third-round pick Mason Rudolph.

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
Antonio Brown still out of Steelers action with undisclosed injury
After a few days of not being seen on the Saint Vincent campus, Antonio Brown was spotted at the Pittsburgh Steelers' morning walkthrough Tuesday. But ...
Steelers' Mike Tomlin pays homage to his retiring college coach, Jimmye Laycock
The man who helped shape the coaching style of the Pittsburgh Steelers' current Super Bowl-winning coach is retiring. And Mike Tomlin tried his best to express ...
Pitt's Quadree Henderson Steelers' 'No. 1' punt, kickoff returner in preseason opener
For Quadree Henderson's first NFL game, he'll be atop the depth chart at two spots. A former All-American returner at Pitt, Henderson said he was told ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me