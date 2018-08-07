Ben Roethlisberger among Steelers who won't play preseason opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree are among the starters who won’t play when the Pittsburgh Steelers open their preseason in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Roethlisberger, 36, routinely has sat out the first preseason game in recent years. He was the only known healthy player coach Mike Tomlin explicitly said would not suit up for the preseason opener. Watt (hamstring) , Dupree (concussion) , Brown (undisclosed) and tight end Vance McDonald (foot) have missed camp practices at Saint Vincent because of injury.

But those were the only names Tomlin addressed in a Tuesday news conference. Players — particularly those who are not established veterans — who are not as significantly injured still might play, Tomlin said.

“Largely we like to leave the light on for as many people as possible,” Tomlin said. “Guys who are nursing soft-tissue, day-to-day type injuries, we don’t like to rule those guys out.”

Tomlin said the plan in regards to who will play and how much will be devised later Tuesday and Wednesday, a travel day to Philadelphia. Although he did not mention any other veterans starters by name, it’s likely players such as Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Cameron Heyward and others will be held out.

Tomlin said the Steelers “intend” for all three of the other quarterbacks on the roster to play in Philadelphia: veteran backup Landry Jones, second-year Josh Dobbs and rookie third-round pick Mason Rudolph.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.