Steelers

Antonio Brown still out of Steelers action with undisclosed injury

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) an NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Updated 5 hours ago

After a few days of not being seen on the Saint Vincent campus, Antonio Brown was spotted at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ morning walkthrough Tuesday. But the All-Pro receiver did not participate in practice Tuesday afternoon and will not play in Thursday’s preseason opener.

Brown has not practiced in more than a week because of an undisclosed injury that is becoming curious as coach Mike Tomlin continues to decline the precise nature of what’s wrong.

“He’s getting close to a return in terms of his health,” Tomin said during a news conference Tuesday, “but he won’t but playing in the game. We look forward to getting him back out there when we get back from Philly.”

The Steelers play the Philadelphia Eagles 7 p.m. Thursday. Tuesday is their final practice until Saturday.

After being on the sidelines and appearing in good spirits for the first practice he missed Aug. 1 , Brown was sent back to Pittsburgh for what Tomlin said was “evaluation” the next day and had not been spotted since.

Last season was the first time in five years Brown, now 30, missed a regular-season game because of injury. But each of the past two seasons, he appeared in just one preseason game. He hasn’t played in a preseason opener since 2014.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

