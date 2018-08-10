Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Is Damoun Patterson the Steelers' next Antonio Brown – or the next Terrell Watson?

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers' Damoun Patterson, right, catches a touchdown pass next to Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Damoun Patterson, right, catches a touchdown pass next to Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Updated 7 hours ago

If there is any at all, the fun of the preseason is defined by an unheralded new face doing something unexpected.

The star players, typically, don’t play. And everyone knows to have their eyes on the first-round pick – or, in some cases (like the Steelers this year) the highly-regarded rookie quarterback .

But when an undrafted or lower-round draft pick makes you notice him? Therein lies the value of the preseason from a fan’s perspective.

So after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 31-14 preseason-opening victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday , much of the chatter surrounded a pair of undrafted rookies from smaller Ohio college programs: Youngstown State receiver Damoun Patterson and Toledo linebacker Olasunkanmi “Ola” Adeniyi.

The latter had a strip sack, the former game-highs with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown (followed by an impressive back flip, to boot).

Patterson has the size (6-2, 190), the speed (sub-4.5 seconds in the 40) and the attitude (“I love special teams,” he said) that if he impresses in the preseason, he very well could make the Steelers’ roster.

The analogy is far from perfect, of course. But want to know another relatively-unknown player who was also the star of his first preseason game? On Aug. 14, 2010, Antonio Brown had a 68-yard touchdown among his team-high three catches in a Steelers’ victory against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

Brown was the Steelers’ second sixth-round draft choice that year and the second receiver they took in that draft. In other words, as difficult as it is to believe now, in some ways he was the Damoun Patterson of the 2010 preseason opener.

However, far more likely than the first preseason game’s previously-unheralded star becoming a future Hall of Famer is him essentially peaking as a pro in that game.

Like Patterson (and Adeniyi) Thursday, here are players from the past four Steelers’ preseason openers who might have laid claim to “Player of the game” status:

2017 – Terrell Watson had a game-high 44 rushing yards, and the game’s longest carry: a 15-yard touchdown

2016 – Doran Grant had a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown

2015 – Dri Archer was the Steelers’ leading rusher and receiver; Kevin Fogg had an interception and Jordan Zumwalt was their leading tackler

2014 – Derek Moye caught twice as many passes as anyone; Dan Molls had a team-high nine tackles

Other than starring in a recent Steelers’ preseason opener, what do all of the seven above players have in common? Each was cut by the team by the end of that season (all but Archer and Watson were cut before the end of the preseason).

Maybe Patterson (and Adeniyi) are different. The fun of the preseason is finding out.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
Steelers rookie Damoun Patterson flips over touchdown catch
It wasn't as creative as playing hide and seek. Or recreating the snowball fight scene from "Elf." Still, rookie wide receiver Damoun Patterson did his best ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me