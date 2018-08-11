Steelers daily camp watch: Will Antonio Brown, linebackers get back on the field?

Each day of Steelers training camp, the Trib rounds up some things to watch for during practice at Saint Vincent:

WHAT TO WATCH

Return of AB?: Antonio Brown hasn’t practiced in about 10 days because of an apparent quadriceps injury. That could change Saturday when the Steelers return to the practice field two days after playing in their preseason opener in Philadelphia.

Health of offensive line: Depth is getting to be a concern on the line. Already without Jerald Hawkins for the season and Ramon Foster for a month, the Steelers were further depleted when B.J. Finney, who had been subbing for Foster, sustained a quad contusion late in the first half Thursday. Matt Feiler will replace Finney for the short term. At least the Steelers will get right tackle Marcus Gilbert back on the field. Gilbert missed the preseason opener because of the birth of his child.

The outsiders: T.J. Watt didn’t dress against the Eagles because of a hamstring ailment. Bud Dupree also wasn’t available because of a concussion. Their absence has created playing time for backups Ola Adeniyi and Keion Adams. Watt and Dupree have shared the same defensive space in just one full practice since training camp opened. Perhaps that will change this weekend.

Home stretch: The practice Saturday is the first of the final wave at Saint Vincent. Counting Saturday, fans have just four more opportunities to see the team practice in Latrobe.

Practice: 2:55-5 p.m.

Where: Chuck Noll Field, Saint Vincent

