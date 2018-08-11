Antonio Brown returns to practice for Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, recovering from a quad injury, returned to practice Saturday for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time in 10 days.

Brown competed in most of the team drills during the two-hour session at Saint Vincent.

Coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers will monitor Brown’s progress over the next few days.

“It’s the appropriate thing to do,” Tomlin said. “It’s August, so we’re going to be smart about how we work him back in.”

While Brown’s return gave the Steelers a full allotment of receivers, the offensive line remained under construction.

Marcus Gilbert and Maurkice Pouncey didn’t practice, and B.J. Finney was out with a quad contusion that he sustained in the preseason opener Thursday in Philadelphia

“It shouldn’t be a lengthy period of time,” Tomlin said about Finney’s injury.

Finney already had been subbing at left guard for Ramon Foster, who remains out with a bone bruise on his right knee.

The first-team offensive line Saturday consisted of starters Alejandro Villanueva at left tackle and David DeCastro at right guard. Matt Feiler worked at left guard, rookie Chuks Okorafor was at right tackle, and undrafted free agent Patrick Morris was at center.

Safety Sean Davis did not practice because of a groin injury. Tight end Xavier Grimble did not finish because of a thumb injury that was wrapped in a black bandage. Safety Marcus Allen also left early with an undisclosed injury.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hamstring) did some conditioning on an adjacent field. Tight end Vance McDonald (foot) also watched practice. They have missed the past nine practices.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.