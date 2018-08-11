Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Inside the ropes: Joe Haden tested in return to Steelers practice

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just squeezes the ball past cornerback Artie Burns to JuJu Smith-Shuster during practice Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just squeezes the ball past cornerback Artie Burns to JuJu Smith-Shuster during practice Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 3 hours ago

After sitting out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason opener with a minor injury, veteran cornerback Joe Haden returned to practice Saturday afternoon and was put to the test in a matchup against the team’s top wide receivers.

In the first 11-on-11 drill that followed the “Seven Shots” 2-point simulation, the wide receivers and defensive backs were pitted against each other inside the red zone.

The receivers ran 10-yard patterns to the left corner of the end zone while facing single coverage. On his first pairing, Haden went against Antonio Brown , who was practicing for the first time in about 10 days. Brown used a double move that froze Haden, who broke to the sideline while the All-Pro receiver went to the back of the end zone and pulled in the touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger .

JuJu Smith-Schuster also got the better of Haden after the ball was moved back to the 20, making an over-the-shoulder catch in the back corner. Smith-Schuster also scored against Artie Burns , coming down with the ball as he fell out of the end zone.

Marcus Tucker had a nice catch when he reached back and grabbed the pass with Mike Hilton in coverage.

First-round pick Terrell Edmunds scored a win for the defense when he broke up a Roethlisberger pass for Justin Hunter .

Hunter had two touchdown catches after the ball was moved back to the 20. He landed on his back but kept his feet in the end zone on the first reception. On the other, he made a back shoulder catch from Landry Jones with Hilton in coverage.

• The offense scored a 4-3 victory in “Seven Shots.” Roethlisberger was 2 for 4, opening with scoring passes to James Conner and Smith-Schuster. Roethlisberger’s third attempt was tipped. On his final throw, he yelled, “My bad, my bad,” after throwing the ball behind Brown and out of reach.

• Rudolph replaced Roethlisberger for the final three shots. He had completions to James Washington and Tucker. His incompletion was on a fade to Washington.

• Rudolph and Josh Dobbs were given a chance to run the practice-ending two-minute offense drill. Rudolph opened with a long completion to Smith-Schuster. His second pass, however, was tipped by Darrius Heyward-Bey , and the ball dropped into the arms of cornerback Burns for an interception. Dobbs ran six plays in his two-minute session, but facing a fourth-and-10, his pass to Tucker was batted down.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me