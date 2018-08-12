Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers daily camp watch: Tight end ranks continue to thin with injury to Grimble

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, 7:33 a.m.
Steelers tight end Jesse James pulls in a catch between Nat Berhe and Matthew Thomas during practice Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers tight end Jesse James pulls in a catch between Nat Berhe and Matthew Thomas during practice Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 3 hours ago

Each day of Steelers training camp, the Trib rounds up some things to watch for during practice at Saint Vincent:

WHAT TO WATCH

Tight end groupings: Jesse James is the only returning tight end who has remained healthy the entire camp. Vance McDonald has missed nine practices in a row, and Xavier Grimble had his thumb and wrist wrapped Saturday when he exited early with an injury. If they are unable to go, James will be backed up by Pharoah McKever, Bucky Hodges and exempt player Christian Scotland-Williamson of the United Kingdom.

Outside linebacker rotation: T.J. Watt took a step toward returning to practice — he also has missed nine in a row — when he tested his injured hamstring in some conditioning drills Saturday. Bud Dupree also may be ready to return from a concussion. Dupree was absent Saturday because of the birth of his child. Anthony Chickillo and Farrington Huegenin played on the first-team defense Saturday in their absence.

New faces on the line: Patrick Morris was elevated to first-team center on Saturday with B.J. Finney sitting out because of a quad contusion and Maurkice Pouncey being excused for the day. Injuries along the line have given undrafted newcomers such as Larson Graham, Parker Collins, Parker Cothren and R.J. Prince to take more meaningful snaps.

Field conditions: Because of rain Friday, the two fields closest to the grandstands were unusable Saturday. The Steelers warmed up on the turf practice field and then confined much of practice to Field 3. Unless the grass fields dry out, the Steelers could be forced to use the alternate fields for another day.

Practice: 2:55-5 p.m.

Where: Chuck Noll Field, Saint Vincent

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me