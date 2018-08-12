Inside the ropes: Steelers defense scores decisive 'Seven Shots' win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The defense claimed victory in more than two-thirds of the “Seven Shots” 2-point simulation matchups in training camp this year. None were as lopsided as the win the Pittsburgh Steelers defense amassed Sunday afternoon.

Depending on your perspective, the defense scored a 6-1 victory or pitched a 7-0 shutout.

The first-team offense, with Ben Roethlisberger under center, failed to find the end zone on four successive attempts. Getting the next three plays with the second team was third-string quarterback Josh Dobbs .

On Dobbs’ first play, he faked a handoff and scooted into the end zone. The defensive players objected because it was a nonpadded drill and Dobbs could have been stopped were hitting permitted.

Dobbs threw an incompletion on his next attempt, and his final try was intercepted by inside linebacker L.J. Fort . This prompted a boisterous celebration by the defensive players, many of whom mobbed Fort and then posed for a mock team photo.

Coach Mike Tomlin was asked if the defense should have been rewarded with a shutout.

“It just depends on who you are rooting for,” Tomlin said. “I sit firmly on the fence.”

On Roethlisberger’s attempts, he faced pressure on one pass, had another one tipped, threw behind Antonio Brown on the third and had the ball skip off JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hands on his final throw. Dobbs’ incompletion also was a hard throw that went off Marcus Tucker’s hands.

For the record, the defense has won nine of 13 “Seven Shots” matchups in camp.

Practice highlights:

• Receivers were matched up against defensive backs for the second day in a row. Brown opened by beating first-round pick Terrell Edmunds on a deep pass down the sideline.

• Landry Jones put a deep ball beyond the outstretched hands of cornerback Brian Allen . Damoun Patterson cradled the ball with an over-the-shoulder catch and scored for a 50-yard touchdown.

• In team drills, Trey Griffey received praise from Tomlin for a catch in traffic in front of veteran cornerback Coty Sensabaugh . “Nice combat, good catch 1-5,” Tomlin shouted. Sensabaugh also congratulated Griffey on the reception.

• Cameron Sutton worked in the punt return drills along with Quadree Henderson and Justin Thomas .

• Artie Burns took a completion away from Patterson when he made a one-handed interception, holding onto the ball as he hit the ground near the sideline.

• Smith-Schuster left his feet to make a lunging catch at the sideline with Mike Hilton defending the play.

• Nose tackle Dan McCullers worked with the first-team defense for portions of practicing, getting snaps in favor of Javon Hargrave .

• With outside linebackers Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt unavailable, Anthony Chickillo and Farrington Huguenin continued to play with the first-team defense.