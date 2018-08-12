Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

James Conner groin injury gives chance to 'younger guys' at running back

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, 7:39 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leads running back James Conner during practice Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leads running back James Conner during practice Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 2 hours ago

James Conner was a bystander before the end of the first practice session Sunday, watching the rest of practice with an ice bag on his right groin. Stevan Ridley also wasn’t involved in any of the team drills.

Was it a reason to be concerned for a Pittsburgh Steelers running back group that already is without Le’Veon Bell for a second consecutive training camp?

Not quite, coach Mike Tomlin said.

“I wanted to see some of the younger guys,” Tomlin said. “Like I’ve said to you guys repeatedly, there will be unique rotations, particularly as we get into this thing. I want to see guys in certain situations, so it might mean minimizing guys. In the end, we’re going to give everyone a fair evaluation.”

The absence of Conner and Ridley allowed veteran Fitz Toussaint to get work with the first team. Fifth-round pick Jaylen Samuels also saw a heavier workload.

Returning to practice were right tackle Marcus Gilbert (birth of a child) and center Maurkice Pouncey (day off). That gave the Steelers four-fifths of their starting offensive linemen, with Matt Feiler filling in at left guard.

B.J. Finney, who sustained a left quad contusion Thursday in the preseason opener, was back on the practice field but only for individual drills. Finney watched team drills and had an ice bag on his left quad.

Also getting closer to returning is outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who missed his 10 th consecutive practice. Watt was involved in the team stretch and did some agility work before heading off to an adjacent field to work with conditioning coordinator Garret Giemont. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (concussion/birth of a child) also did not practice.

The secondary was without starting free safety Sean Davis for the second day in a row. Fifth-round pick Marcus Allen, who left practice early Saturday, also did not participate.

Like Watt, tight end Vance McDonald sat out a 10 th practice in a row.

“Nothing has changed,” Tomlin said about McDonald’s status.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me