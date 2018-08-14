Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers daily camp watch: Last chance to attend practice

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 7:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Each day of Steelers training camp, the Trib rounds up some things to watch for during today’s practice, which was moved to Latrobe Memorial Stadium:

WHAT TO WATCH

Final chance to see Steelers: It seems to go by quicker than a Ben Roethlisberger deep pass to Antonio Brown. Training camp at Saint Vincent concludes Tuesday. Equipment managers began packing up the weights and exercise bikes on Monday for transport back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Today, the exodus becomes official as the Steelers conclude their 53rd consecutive summer training in Latrobe.

Walking wounded: It’s also the last practice before the Steelers play their second preseason game. If any of the injured players, particularly the rookies and those on the fringe of making the 53-man roster, hope to play against the Green Bay Packers, they need to suit up Tuesday. Among those players are fifth-round pick Marcus Allen and veteran running back Stevan Ridley.

Matthew Thomas’ progress: With outside linebackers Bud Dupree, T.J. Watt and Anthony Chickillo down Monday, the former Florida State linebacker took some snaps away from his familiar inside position. Playing outside might not be Thomas’ full-time occupation, but the versatility can only help the undrafted free agent’s chances of earning a roster spot.

The new linemen: One day after Zach Banner was signed, the Steelers added center Oni Omoile. They were added to replace a pair of injured young linemen. Banner and Omoile are down the depth chart, but if they can stay healthy, they could be candidates for the practice squad.

AB’s availability: Brown didn’t participate in team activities on Monday because of what coach Mike Tomlin termed a maintenance day. When he’s healthy, Brown doesn’t typically take days off. Tomlin said Brown’s prior quad injury was not the reason for his down time Monday. In that event, Brown should be on the field when the Steelers say goodbye to Saint Vincent for the rest of the 2018 summer.

Practice: 2:55-5 p.m. Where: Latrobe Memorial Stadium

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

