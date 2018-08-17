Washington ready for combat when making a catch for Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mike Tomlin calls them combat catches, which was an appropriate term to describe the two touchdown receptions for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie James Washington on Thursday night.

The way the Steelers second-round draft pick twice wrestled the ball away from his defender in a 51-34 loss to the Green Bay Packers made it look like he was competing in the UFC and not the NFL.

In the third quarter, Washington went high in the air and reached over cornerback Demetri Goodson, taking the ball away for a 19-yard touchdown. In the fourth, on a 22-yard touchdown, he victimized Herb Waters, ripping the ball from the cornerback’s grip as both players fell to the ground.

“That’s vintage James Washington,” said rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph, who spent four years throwing passes to the receiver at Oklahoma State. “It will continue.”

Washington also had a 54-yard reception and finished with five catches on seven targets for 114 yards, a 22.4 average. All of his production came in the second half when Josh Dobbs lined up under center for the Steelers.

“We’ve seen it in practice, him being able to go up and make that play,” Dobbs said. “When he’s singled up one-on-one, it’s put the ball in his area and let him make the play. Of course, you want to hit him in stride, but if you can put the ball in the area, he’s going to make the play for you.”

Dobbs thought Washington should have gotten a third touchdown and blamed himself for that not transpiring. Had Dobbs thrown a deeper ball on the 54-yard completion, Washington might have gone the distance instead of being tackled at the Green Bay 14.

“But tonight we were able to have some big plays,” Dobbs said. “We hit it off really well.”

In just two preseason games, Washington has shown that he’s deserving of working with the more accomplished quarterbacks on the roster – Ben Roethlisberger and backup Landry Jones – and in more meaningful situations against first-team defenses. He had two catches for 44 yards against Philadelphia in the preseason opener when he again played with the backups.

“We’ll see how it goes,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “He didn’t do anything in this stadium that we haven’t seen on the practice fields at Latrobe or Stillwater.”

At Oklahoma State, Washington massed 4,472 receiving yards, the second-highest total in Big 12 history. The Steelers selected him in the draft a day after trading Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders.

Spring workouts and the two weeks spent in training camp facing corners such as Artie Burns and Joe Haden helped steel Washington’s resolve to catch any pass thrown his way.

“They are good at getting the ball out of there,” Washington said about the Steelers defensive backs. “You get your hands on the ball, you’ve got to grab it and you’ve got to keep it.”

It also helps that Washington has been learning from All-Pro Antonio Brown, one of the best in the NFL at coming down with the ball in heavy traffic.

“I watch him every day,” Washington said. “Every time he gets a rep, my eyes are on him. I try to pick his brain so I can become a better receiver.”

Washington’s knack for taking the ball away from defenders is a product of strong hands, which he attributes to his upbringing in Stamford, Texas. He was raised on the family farm, often spending 12 hours a day working in the searing heat.

“If you want strong hands,” Washington said, “go bale some hay. Go try that.”

Washington said he enjoys the competition when it’s just him and a cornerback fighting over a pass.

“It’s a lot of fun, those 50-50 balls,” he said. “It’s time to show your aggression and show how much you want to play.”

Washington modestly couldn’t come up with an answer when asked which 50-50 ball was the more difficult catch?

“I don’t know. I just do what I do,” he said. “I don’t really look at it that way.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.