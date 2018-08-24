Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers preseason Game 3 preview: Who's hot, who's not, who's getting a shot

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 7:03 a.m.
Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton goes through drills during practice Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton goes through drills during practice Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to trot out most starters for their third preseason game, which is Saturday against the Tennessee Titans, here is a look at some of the other players who will be on the Heinz Field grass. It’s our weekly look at who’s hot, who’s not and who’s getting a shot to make an impression on the coaching staff.

WHO’S HOT

James Washington: After catching two touchdown passes in the second half in Green Bay, both on balls that he had to wrestle away from a cornerback, Washington has started gaining more reps with the first-team offense in practice. Washington is solidifying himself as the No. 3 receiver behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Cameron Sutton: An injury to slot cornerback Mike Hilton has enabled Sutton to get first-team snaps in practice. Hilton won’t suit up against the Titans, giving Sutton more experience at the position after working with the second team for much of training camp. Given Sutton’s ability to play inside and outside, the Steelers would like to find him a position somewhere on the field this season.

Vince Williams : The veteran inside linebacker received some job security this week in the form of a four-year contract that will keep him with the Steelers through 2021. With Ryan Shazier’s spinal cord injury, Williams has emerged as the leader at his position. He now has the paycheck that comes with such responsibility.

WHO’S NOT

Morgan Burnett: An injury has kept Burnett out of recent practices. He’s probably not in jeopardy of losing his starting job, but his absence has enabled rookie first-rounder Terrell Edmunds to fill the void at strong safety. If Burnett’s injury lingers, perhaps it could lead to a Wally Pipp situation at the position.

Nat Berhe: The player known as “The Missile” with the New York Giants had two special teams tackles last week against the Packers. But what stood out about Berhe was how he allowed Packers receiver Jake Kumerow to run past him en route to an 82-yard touchdown. What was worse was that Berhe was passed up by linebacker Matthew Thomas while trying unsuccessfully to track down Kumerow.

Joshua Frazier: The Steelers’ seventh-round pick hasn’t done anything flashy in camp or in limited preseason action – aside from being guilty of at least one illegal formation on special teams against the Eagles. With Dan McCullers pushing Javon Hargrave at nose tackle, Frazier faces a difficult path to earning a roster spot. Unless something changes in the next two games, he’s ticketed for the practice squad.

WHO’S GETTING A SHOT

Quadree Henderson: The former Pitt return specialist will be the primary kickoff and punt returner in the second half against the Titans. Henderson has only fair catches to his credit through two preseason games. He needs to start showing his expertise as a returner if he hopes to stick with the team beyond the preseason.

Jaylen Samuels: Stevan Ridley’s groin injury has opened playing time for Samuels, who has proven he can catch passes out of the backfield. The converted tight end had nine carries for 38 yards (a 4.2 average) against the Packers, and a similar showing could convince the Steelers that he’s worthy keeping as a two-way threat at running back.

Marcus Allen: Injuries have slowed Allen’s development, and he didn’t play against Green Bay. Allen has resumed practicing in recent days and needs to make plays over the final two weeks if he’s going to earn one of the backup defensive back spots. His path to a roster spot will be determined by how well he plays special teams against the Titans and in the final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me