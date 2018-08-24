Five things to watch as Steelers face Titans

For the casual fan, it doesn’t get any better during the preseason than Week 3. For those who are stargazing or are only familiar with only a handful of names of Pittsburgh Steelers players, the third game is typically the only time in August to see Ben Roethlisberger or Antonio Brown in uniform.

This coincides neatly with the Heinz Field opener, because the Steelers’ third preseason game is 4 p.m. Saturday at home against the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Tomlin has said Roethlisberger will play, but Brown is among a handful of starters whose status is up in the air because of injury. Four other injured veteran contributors have been ruled out.

So what to watch for Saturday? Here are some things to keep an eye on:

1.Randy’s ‘debut’

OK, so Randy Fichtner called plays during games the past two weeks, and his true in-game christening as Steelers offensive coordinator won’t be until the regular-season opener Sept. 9. But everything about this past week — from the practice times to the starting lineup — was designed by Tomlin to serve as something of a dress rehearsal for the regular season.

That includes gameplanning. And that, in turn, implies the offensive playcalling will mimic what would be used against the Titans in October instead of the final weekend in August. It could be a small taste of the way Fichtner manages a game. How will it differ from predecessor Todd Haley’s approach? What new wrinkles might appear?

2. How long will they go?

Tomlin is loath to paint himself into a corner regarding how much his starters will play. Truth be told, the answer will be different for different players (don’t expect Roethlisberger to get as many reps as, say, Jon Bostic), and it will depend on the results on the field (if the first-team offense puts two touchdown drives together to begin the game, it probably showed enough the coaches don’t need to see any more).

3. More King James?

James Conner has been one of the highlights of training camp and the preseason, during practices and in games. He’s been good enough to relieve some of the anxiety the Steelers might have had about what would happen to the running game if Le’Veon Bell got hurt (or worse, doesn’t sign his contract tender in time for a game or more).

On the same field where he became a college standout, can Conner continue to wow?

4. King James II

Speaking of young players who starred in college at Heinz Field, it was 49 Saturdays ago that James Washington came to Pittsburgh as the most productive part of one of the country’s more dynamic offenses. He had 124 receiving yards (in less than a half) in helping Oklahoma State beat Pitt, 59-21, last Sept. 16.

Arguably the only skill player on offense to have had a better camp than Conner is Washington, and the feisty receiver is making his home debut as a professional Saturday. As a bonus, this also will be Washington’s first chance to play in a game with Roethlisberger throwing to him.

5. Defensive rebound

It was only the preseason, many starters sat, and the Steelers offense (via a pair of pick-sixes) contributed, too. But make no mistake: The defense was embarrassed by the 51 points the Green Bay Packers put up last week. It’s easy to sweep preseason results under the rug. But with the degree of change and uncertainty around the defense, it would make people feel more at ease if it was able to shut down Tennessee.

Tackling better, avoiding missed assignments, getting pressure on the quarterback … all would be welcome sights for Steelers fans’ sore eyes.

