James Washington, Jesse James leave Steelers preseason game

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ highest-profile rookies and one of their last tight ends standing were among the players who left Saturday’s preseason game because of injury.

A week after scoring two touchdowns, receiver James Washington left Saturday’s win against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field because of an oblique injury.

Tight end Jesse James has a contusion to his back, according to coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers were already without two of their three veteran tight ends: Vance McDonald (foot) and Xavier Grimble (thumb).

Marcus Tucker was the only other player who did not finish the game because of injury. Tucker suffered an ankle injury.

“I don’t know the severity of any of those,” Tomlin said. “We’ll give you an appropriate update when we get it.”

Washington was treated by training personnel on a table on the field and had an ice pack applied to his lower left torso. He did not retreat into the tunnel or locker room and chatted with teammates the remainder of the game.

James fell hard on his back after leaping up to catch a pass. Tucker was injured on a play in which he was called for a holding penalty that negated a third-quarter touchdown.

Among those who did not play in the game because of injury were Antonio Brown, T.J. Watt, Morgan Burnett, Stevan Ridley and Ramon Foster.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.