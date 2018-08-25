Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Chuks Okorafor introduced to Steelers' 3rd tackle/tight end role

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
Steelers offensive tackle Okorafor Chukwma blocks for Ben Roethlisberger during practice Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers offensive tackle Okorafor Chukwma blocks for Ben Roethlisberger during practice Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
This is a 2018 photo of Chukwuma Okorafor of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Thursday, May 10, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
This is a 2018 photo of Chukwuma Okorafor of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Thursday, May 10, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Updated 14 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie third-round pick Chuks Okorafor was one of only a small handful of players who appeared on offense or defense during all four quarters of Saturday’s preseason game.

But while Okorafor played most of the second half at offensive tackle, it was his duty with the first-team offense in the first half that was the most noteworthy. Okorafor came in as an extra tackle — technically, a tight end.

“I never did that before,” Okorafor said. “My first time trying that, so that was awesome.”

The Western Michigan product said the he practiced the position — one the Steelers used increasingly the past two seasons — in recent weeks.

Okorafor remains in the driver’s seat to open the season as the Steelers backup “swing” tackle, but he must show he can earn coaches’ trust.

“I think I did good (Saturday), but at the same time there is always something I can always fix out there,” Okorafor said. “So just got to go back and watch the film and get better.”

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me