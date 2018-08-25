Chuks Okorafor introduced to Steelers' 3rd tackle/tight end role

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie third-round pick Chuks Okorafor was one of only a small handful of players who appeared on offense or defense during all four quarters of Saturday’s preseason game.

But while Okorafor played most of the second half at offensive tackle, it was his duty with the first-team offense in the first half that was the most noteworthy. Okorafor came in as an extra tackle — technically, a tight end.

“I never did that before,” Okorafor said. “My first time trying that, so that was awesome.”

The Western Michigan product said the he practiced the position — one the Steelers used increasingly the past two seasons — in recent weeks.

Okorafor remains in the driver’s seat to open the season as the Steelers backup “swing” tackle, but he must show he can earn coaches’ trust.

“I think I did good (Saturday), but at the same time there is always something I can always fix out there,” Okorafor said. “So just got to go back and watch the film and get better.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.