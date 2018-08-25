Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sen. John McCain has died at 81
Steelers

Tim Benz: Steelers think consistent pass rush could come from less consistent formations.

Tim Benz | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 9:06 p.m.
Steelers linebacker Keion Adams drops Titans running back David Fluellen Saturday Aug. 25, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Keion Adams drops Titans running back David Fluellen Saturday Aug. 25, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Steelers linebacker Olasunkamni Adeniyi celebrates after sacking Titans quarterback Luke Falk Saturday Aug. 25, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Olasunkamni Adeniyi celebrates after sacking Titans quarterback Luke Falk Saturday Aug. 25, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 8 minutes ago

It’s a drum I will continue to pound . The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be banging away as well.

Despite a record-setting 56 sacks in 2017 , the Steelers’ pass rush could’ve been better. It was artificially inflated by three bust-out games against two lousy pass protecting teams in Cleveland and Houston. Twenty of those 56 sacks came in those contests.

Against other teams, it was spotty. We saw just one sack from the “Renegade” defense against Joe Flacco in the home game against Baltimore despite his 35 passes. Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles wasn’t sacked in the playoff game and only was hit four times. Detroit’s Matthew Stafford was hit three times (sacked twice) in 46 dropbacks. Tom Brady was brought down one time in 23 second-half pass attempts in the loss to New England.

So the Steelers have spent a lot of time figuring out ways to improve the consistency of their pass rush.

Now that we got to see a majority of the first-team defense Saturday in the home preseason opener against Tennessee, we can see how they are trying to make that happen.

We all know by now about the outside linebacker flip-flop between Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt. Dupree is moving to the right side. Watt is going over to the left. For purposes of getting Dupree on the quarterback’s blind side, and Watt into a capacity where his contain and dropping talents can come into play more often, that makes a lot of sense.

With Watt’s injured hamstring keeping him sidelined, however, that allowed coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Keith Butler to do some experimentation Saturday.

Despite mostly being on the right side, Dupree was put back on the left side a few times, with Anthony Chickillo hopping over to the right. That happened in the second quarter with the Titans backed up near their own goal line. Dupree got some penetration, and the play resulted in an incompletion.

At one point, Dupree also stood up, stacked behind Chickillo on the right side, which seemed to create some problems for Tennessee.

“I’m just trying to get matchups,” said Dupree. “I’m just trying to get on the guard sometimes, get on the tackle sometimes.

“It just depends on whoever we target. I just want to get a one-on-one with whoever it is.”

Chickillo described that look as a “3-2-6.” It features three down-linemen with six defensive backs. Chickillo (or a healthy Watt) is then on the right side as a linebacker with Dupree playing what Chickillo called a “rover” position.

“Just cause confusion,” Chickillo said. “We send a lot of different people.”

In the third quarter, returning to his now accustomed right outside linebacker spot, Dupree helped collapse the pocket on a sack by Cameron Heyward.

“We are trying different things right now,” Heyward said. “I’m not sure what will stick.

“It just makes us very versatile in our approach.”

Vince Williams, fresh off of his new $20 million contract, registered a sack, too. He surprised the Steelers with eight of those last season.

On a few occasions in the first half when Chickillo left the field, the defensive coaches deployed Williams further outside in formations than his typical inside linebacker role. Dupree and intriguing undrafted rookie Matthew Thomas were also at linebacker at those times.

Thomas led the team in tackles Saturday with seven. According to Chickillo, Thomas took over rover duties on those occasions, allowing Williams to flash the straight-line blitz abilities he showed off last season.

“Vince is a guy that can get to the quarterback, and Matt Thomas is a special athlete,” Chickillo said. “So having both of those guys on the field could help us.”

According to Tomlin, a lot of that movement was explicitly designed to confront Tennessee. He said the team wanted to get back in the habit of game-planning for specific opponents. It worked, as the defense totaled six sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. In Tomlin’s words, “You’ll see things like that from time to time.”

What we saw last year from the Steelers was a pass rush working effectively “time to time.” Having it be consistent is the next step.

However, being “consistently inconsistent” with how they attack in 2018 might be the key to making that happen.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me