Steelers linebacker Vince Williams in no mood to talk

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 9:12 p.m.
The Steelers' Vince Williams signs autographs before practice Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Fully showered and dressed after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason win Saturday, Vince Williams strapped on a backpack and began his strut from his locker out of Heinz Field.

As Williams made the journey across the sprawling Steelers locker room, he repeatedly said loudly to no one in particular: “All walk, no talk. All walk, no talk, baby!”

“This year,” Williams had said to a reporter minutes earlier, “I ain’t saying nothing.”

Williams’ play said enough in recent years that the Steelers rewarded him with a lucrative contract.

Available to the media for the first time since the Steelers announced his four-year contract extension reportedly worth almost $20 million, all Williams would say about it was: “Got a little bit more money than I had before last week.”

Williams was scheduled to make $2 million this season.

Playing the first half plus a third-quarter series along with the first-team defense, Williams had a sack among his three tackles in Saturday’s 16-6 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

