Steelers' Vince Williams 'got a little more money,' but in no mood to talk about it

Fully showered and dressed after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason win Saturday, Vince Williams strapped on a backpack and began his strut from his locker out of Heinz Field.

As Williams made the journey across the sprawling Steelers locker room, he repeatedly said loudly to no one in particular: “All walk, no talk. All walk, no talk, baby!”

“This year,” Williams had said to a reporter minutes earlier, “I ain’t saying nothing.”

Williams’ play said enough in recent years that the Steelers rewarded him with a lucrative contract.

Available to the media for the first time since the Steelers announced his four-year contract extension reportedly worth almost $20 million, all Williams would say about it was: “Got a little bit more money than I had before last week.”

Before signing the extension, Williams was scheduled to make $2 million this season.

Playing the first half plus a third-quarter series along with the rest of the first-team defense, Williams had a sack among his three tackles in Saturday’s 16-6 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.