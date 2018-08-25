Steelers' Chris Boswell appreciates contract extension

Just like he approaches a kick in practice the same way he does one in a playoff game, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Chris Boswell insists he treated Thursday like he does any other day.

You know, those “other days” in which he doesn’t sign a contract that includes about $20 million in current and future salary.

“It’s not something I’ve sat around and thought about,” Boswell said after kicking three field goals in a 16-6 preseason win Saturday. “It’s definitely life-changing and stuff like that. But I signed it — and then it was back to normal after that.”

Boswell, 27, has been the Steelers’ kicker since Week 5 of the 2015 season. He’s made 85 of 95 field-goal attempts and 99 of 102 extra-point tries. He was scheduled to become a free agent after the season.

“It something that definitely helps that you don’t have to worry about it, but at the end of the day this is the NFL — and quick as you’re in is as quick you are out,” Boswell said. “There is so much talent around the league and coming out every year. It’s security, but it’s not really security because you’ve got to perform.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.