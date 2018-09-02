Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Ken Griffey Jr.'s son, two 2017 draft picks signed to Steelers 10-man practice squad

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Steelers receiver Trey Griffey break away from the Panthers' LaDarius Gunter Thursday Aug. 30 2018 at Heinz Field
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Trey Griffey break away from the Panthers' LaDarius Gunter Thursday Aug. 30 2018 at Heinz Field

Updated 2 hours ago

Two 2017 draft picks and the son of Ken Griffey Jr. are part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season-opening practice squad.

Outside linebacker Keion Adams and cornerback Brian Allen were seventh and fifth-round picks last year who did not make this season’s 53-man roster announced at the official end of the preseason Saturday. Each, though, was part of the 10-man practice squad the Steelers announced Sunday.

Adams spent last season on injured reserve; he was beat out for the final spot at his position this year by undrafted rookie Ola Adeniyi. The 6-foot-3 Allen was on the 53-man roster all season, becoming a special teams contributor by its end. But the Steelers had depth in their secondary both by way of reliable veterans such as cornerback Coty Sensabaugh and in youngsters they preferred to protect on their active roster such as safety Marcus Allen.

Of the rest of the practice squad announced Sunday, the biggest name is a Hall of Fame one: Griffey. But this is not baseball, and Trey Griffey is the son of baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr – as well as the grandson of Donora native Ken Griffey Sr.

Griffey joins Tevin Jones as receivers on the practice squad behind the six who made the 53-man roster.

Also on the practice squad are running back Jarvion Franklin, tight end Bucky Hodges, defensive end Lavon Hooks, linebacker Farrington Huguenin, center Patrick Morris and offensive lineman R.J. Prince.

Hodges is an intriguing prospect whom the Steelers signed two weeks into training camp. Hooks and Huguenin spent last season on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Former rugby star Christian Scotland-Williamson, of Great Brattain, has an exemption to remain with the Steelers throughout the season as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

Arguably, the biggest omission among eligible players on the practice squad is defensive lineman Joshua Frazier, who was drafted (in the seventh round out of Alabama) by the Steelers four months ago.

Other notable eligible players who spent camp with the Steelers but did not make the 53-man roster or practice squad are former Pitt players Quadree Henderson and Matt Galambos and former Duquesne offensive lineman Larson Graham.

Also, four players were waived/injured Saturday and conceivably could re-join the Steelers later in the season.

The expected pending arrival this week of running back Le’Veon Bell, who has yet to sign his franchise-player tender, ultimately would affect the composition of the Steelers’ roster. It’s also possible the Steelers make further tweaks, as soon as later in the day Sunday.

Last season, for example, the Steelers announced a trade for safety J.J. Wilcox just 90 minutes after announcing their practice-squad signings.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

click me