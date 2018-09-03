Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Foster, Hilton, Grimble among players returning to practice for Steelers

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 3:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Because the practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday was a bonus one this week, the team didn’t have to announce an injury report.

Several players, however, confirmed their return to participation, including guard Ramon Foster, slot cornerback Mike Hilton, strong safety Morgan Burnett and tight end Xavier Grimble.

Foster donned pads for the first time since July 28 when he was injured early in the first padded practice of training camp. He missed the entire preseason with a bone bruise and hyperextension of his right knee.

“I wasn’t scared about being back out there in pads or anything like that,” Foster said. “I was trying to make sure I was sure of myself, and today was a good confirmation.”

Foster said he is hopeful of starting against Cleveland on Sunday.

Tight end Vance McDonald said he remains day to day with a foot injury that he sustained early in training camp. McDonald hasn’t practiced since.

“Doing what I can to get back,” McDonald said. “It’s frustrating.”

McDonald hasn’t given up hope of being in the lineup Sunday even though he has only three more chances to practice before the opener.

“I’m trying to, for sure,” McDonald said.

Grimble also is optimistic of playing against the Browns. He missed the final three preseason games because of a torn ligament in his thumb that required surgery. Grimble said he was a full practice participant Monday.

At the time of his injury, Grimble thought he had jeopardized his roster spot.

“I was scared at first,” he said. “I just kept playing it close, prayed on it and tried to do everything I could to get back.”

Grimble’s return would give the Steelers two healthy tight ends – Jesse James being the other – for the opener.

Hilton has not played since taking one special teams snap in the second preseason game at Green Bay. He slyly listed his injury as “undisclosed.”

Hilton said he had a full practice Monday while working with the scout team. Cam Sutton replaced him as the slot corner. Hilton expects to return to his role on the first team later in the week.

“It was so I could catch that rhythm and get back into the football movement and conditioning,” Hilton said. “Throughout the week, I think things are going to progress, and we’ll be prepared for Sunday.”

Hilton said Burnett took snaps at safety. Burnett also missed the past two preseason games.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me