Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Keith Butler 'kind of encouraged' by Steelers defense entering opener

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler during practice Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler during practice Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 2 hours ago

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field Sunday in Cleveland, it will be 238 days since they were upset at home by Jacksonville in the AFC divisional playoffs. It will be nearly eight months since the defense allowed 164 yards rushing and yielded 38 of the Jaguars’ 45 points.

“It’s been long enough,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said Thursday. “It’s going to be interesting to see how we play. I’m kind of encouraged, but we’ll see what goes on on the field.”

In the interim, the Steelers signed linebacker Jon Bostic and strong safety Morgan Burnett. They drafted safety Terrell Edmunds in the first round.

“We helped ourselves in the secondary,” Butler said. “The only thing that concerns me is we’ve missed a little bit of time here in the last two weeks with some crucial guys who are going to be playing on Sunday. We’ll see how we hold up.”

Burnett didn’t play in the final two preseason games, and Edmunds is expected to start in his place. T.J. Watt didn’t play the entire preseason but has recovered from a hamstring injury.

“There were good things that happened in training camp and things we can do better,” Butler said. “You don’t know what kind of team you’ve got until you’ve played three or four games of the season. Then you get a feel for what you can and can’t do.”

Injury report

Tight end Vance McDonald was the only player not to practice Thursday, further indication that he will not play Sunday against the Browns.

McDonald was a partial practice participant Wednesday, the only activity he has seen since injuring his foot in late July.

Jesse James is expected to replace McDonald as the starter. Xavier Grimble also is expected to play after missing much of the preseason with a torn ligament in his thumb.

“Jesse has been here long enough,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. “I have a lot of confidence in him knowing what he is going to do and X, same thing, but anytime you can put weapons on the field, that helps you.”

McDonald has 10 catches for 122 yards in his most recent game — the divisional playoff loss in January.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me