Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Rookie safety Terrell Edmunds preps for Steelers debut

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Steelers Terrell Edmunds eyes Titans running back for a tackle Saturday Aug. 25, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers Terrell Edmunds eyes Titans running back for a tackle Saturday Aug. 25, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 5 hours ago

Bud Dupree wasn’t being contradictory as much as he was being philosophical Thursday when he went all Yogi Berra while reflecting on his still-young career.

“Everything is going by fast,” Dupree said before Pittsburgh Steelers practice. “The seasons are long, but it just seems so short.”

Still just 25, Dupree will embark on his fourth NFL season beginning Sunday in Cleveland. Three years ago, Dupree played in his first game, a Thursday night kickoff at the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

A raw but supremely athletic 6-foot-4 edge rusher then, Dupree on his sixth NFL snap was credited with a sack of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

“It was fun,” Dupree said. “It feels like it was just yesterday.”

Sunday, it will be Terrell Edmunds who makes his eagerly anticipated debut. Edmunds in April became the sixth consecutive Steelers first-round pick who plays defense.

With Jarvis Jones (2013) long gone and Ryan Shazier (2014) out for the season because of his spinal injury, that leaves four recent first-round picks playing a significant role in the 2018 Steelers defense: Dupree (2015), cornerback Artie Burns (2016) and outside linebacker T.J Watt (2017).

Edmunds’ role Sunday isn’t known yet.

“I’ll let the head coach tell you” if Edmunds will start, defensive coordinator Keith Butler said Thursday.

But clues are accumulating that he could play a featured role. Edmunds got first-team reps at strong safety for the majority of camp, in part because of a lingering groin injury suffered by veteran Morgan Burnett.

Edmunds has played strong safety in the base and nickel packages, as well as serving in a role closer to the line of scrimmage in the dime (six defensive backs) and “dollar” (seven defensive backs) during training camp.

“I don’t know where they are gonna put me,” Edmunds said. “Right now, we’ve just been switching every day in and out, just to get everybody some reps because everybody’s got to be ready because whoever is in the game has to be ready. That’s what we have been doing.

“I honestly don’t know,” he said of his precise role.

Odds are it will fall somewhere in the middle of the debuts of his fellow Steelers first-round picks on defense.

There’s been the sublime: Watt had two sacks and interception, the third player in NFL history to do that in his debut

There’s been the good: Dupree with his sack of Brady, Shazier (a team-high five solo tackles), Jones (two tackles for loss)

There’s been the OK: Burns was used just in the dime package (playing just eight defensive snaps) in 2016’s Week 1 Monday night game.

“There’s a lot of emotions that go into it,” Burns said of making an NFL regular-season debut. “And I feel like (Edmunds) is going to do real good. He’s been training really good and looking good.”

Edmunds flashed his athleticism during a preseason in which he had 11 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception over a four-game schedule in which he appeared more comfortable as it progressed.

“Terrell learns things very fast,” Dupree said, “so I think he’ll go out and have a good game.”

If Edmunds does start Sunday, it will mean a rookie will start for the Steelers on defense for the fourth time over the past five years (counting 2016 second-round pick Sean Davis).

It had happened just twice over the previous 40 years.

Butler attributed that shift in philosophy to the college game adapting to better prepare players and to the Steelers veterans helping rookies assimilate.

“We’ve come along where we’ve got good leadership on our defense guys who have been around here for a while,” Butler said. “They expect things from the rookies and try to hold them to a standard too.”

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me