Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26
Steelers

Kevin Gorman's Take 5: How heavy rain could affect Steelers in opener vs. Browns

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
A Steelers fan watches a game while wearing a poncho to avoid the rain.
Getty Images
A Steelers fan watches a game while wearing a poncho to avoid the rain.

Updated 7 hours ago

If you thought Le’Veon Bell’s no-show this week was bad, it’s about to rain all over the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season opener on Sunday.

And when it rains in Cleveland, it pours.

Accuweather forecasts are calling for an 84 percent chance of precipitation and up to 3.5 inches or rain for the Steelers-Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Five ways that could affect the Steelers:

1. Counting on Conner: The Browns play on Kentucky Bluegrass, a natural surface, so field conditions could become an issue.

That could force both teams to rely more on the running game. Bell hasn’t signed his franchise-tag tender or reported for practice, so second-year running back James Conner is expected to make his first NFL start in place of the All-Pro.

Where Bell had 10 carries for 32 yards and three catches for 15 yards in the Steelers’ 21-18 victory at the Browns in the 2017 season opener, Conner had four carries for 11 yards.

Conner has yet to record a 100-yard game or score a touchdown n the regular season, but his teammates have expressed confidence in the second-year back and former Pitt All-American.

It doesn’t hurt that Conner is from Erie.

2. A tough mudder : Ben Roethlisberger reigns in the rain .

The Steelers quarterback had one of his best games in a total downpour, completing 22 of 27 passes for 300 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 43-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field in 2016.

“When you get in conditions like that, I believe Ben’s the best ‘mudder’ in the league,” said Todd Haley, the former Steelers offensive coordinator now calling plays for the Browns. “Sometimes, I root for bad weather.”

Big Ben takes it as a compliment but doesn’t feel the same way.

“I’ve been called that for a long time,” Roethlisberger said. “I guess it’s growing up in Northwest Ohio. Just because I’m used to it doesn’t mean I like it.”

3. Ben owns Ohio: Rain or no, Roethlisberger owns Ohio.

He was raised in Findlay, Ohio, attended Miami (Ohio), and seems fueled by making his home state pay on every return visit.

The Browns passed on Big Ben in the 2004 NFL Draft, selecting tight end Kellen Winslow of Miami (Fla.) sixth overall and allowing Roethlisberger to slip to the Steelers at No. 11.

Roethlisberger owns an 11-2 record at Cleveland, more victories in that stadium than any Browns quarterback since 1999. Tyrod Taylor, by contrast, will making his debut for the Browns and becomes their 29 th starting quarterbacks in 19 seasons.

4. Believe in Boz: If the weather forces the outcome to come down to kicking, the Steelers have the edge in Chris Boswell.

Boswell set Steelers records for field goals (35) and points (42) last season, when he was named to the Pro Bowl. He made only three point-after attempts at Cleveland last year, but kicked four game-winning field goals and three came with the clock expired.

5. Both teams have played in worse: The Steelers and Browns both made a Bleacher Report list of the 50 worst bad weather games in sports history – in the same season.

The Browns beat the Buffalo Bills, 8-0, in a blizzard in December 2007 – known as The Snow Bowl – thanks to a safety on an errant snap and a pair of Phil Dawson field goals despite 40-mph wind gusts.

The Steelers endured the Monday Night Mud fiasco against the Miami Dolphins, when the game was delayed by lightning and new sod was turned into mush by a downpour. Roethlisberger completed three consecutive passes to Hines Ward to set up a 24-yard field goal by Jeff Reed with 17 seconds left for a 3-0 Steelers victory.

It can’t be worse than those games, right?

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me